What Jets' Wednesday Injury Report Means for Week 5 vs. Browns

A 23-12 loss to the Bears was disappointing enough in Week 4, and now the Jets continue to deal with mounting injuries that have forced multiple players into larger roles earlier than anticipated amid a three-game losing streak.

Even before the uninspiring loss to the Bears ensued in the Windy City, injuries were a major issue plaguing this Jets team. Prior to kickoff last Sunday, nearly half of New York's offensive starters were sidelined due to injuries, and that doesn't even include cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., who is in concussion protocol after colliding with teammate Dane Belton in the loss to Chicago.

With a Week 5 home tilt against the surprising Browns looming on Sunday, it remains to be seen if the Jets will be closer to full strength. ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini provided an update on Wednesday that listed Adonai Mitchell, Breece Hall and Dylan Parham as "week-to-week," per head coach Aaron Glenn.

Additionally, Kingsley Enagbare and Mason Taylor "are OK to practice."

AD Mitchell, Breece Hall and Dylan Parham are still week to week, per Glenn. Jarvis Brownlee Jr in the concussion protocol. Kingsley Enagbare and Mason Taylor are OK to practice. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 7, 2026

That is just a fraction of the injuries the Jets continue to deal with, which in turn has allowed several players to see an uptick in snaps and role changes to account for the roster holes.

With an updated injury report to dissect, here is what it could mean for those players and what to monitor in the coming days.

Week to week: Adonai Mitchell, Breece Hall, Dylan Parham

Mitchell suffered a right finger injury during practice and has missed the last two games as a result. However, while he only has nine catches and zero touchdowns so far, Mitchell's 123 receiving yards are still the fourth-most on the team, and his 13.7 yards per reception is the second-most among players who have appeared in at least two games.

After a disastrous showing from the offense and an inconsistent volume for the receivers against Chicago, it was clear once again how vital Mitchell is as the WR2 on the team behind Garrett Wilson. A favorable matchup against the Browns' 23rd-ranked pass defense (235.3 ypg) should present some opportunities on Sunday, even if Mitchell is unable to play again, which may be the case since he is still listed as doubtful.

Adonai Mitchell might not suit up in Week 5, but the Jets' passing offense should be able to survive a potential absence. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hall missed the Week 4 loss to the Bears after suffering a right quad injury against the Lions the week prior. Although an MRI revealed no long-term or major structural damage, Hall's absence has been felt, considering his versatility as a runner (163 yards, one TD) and a receiver (102 yards).

Given his overall importance on the team, getting Hall back on the field as soon as possible is a high priority. That said, it does not sound likely that he will be cleared for Sunday, or at least at full capacity, which should give Braelon Allen another opportunity to impress after accumulating just 59 yards on 14 carries against Chicago and leaving a lot on the table.

Parham, meanwhile, sustained a knee injury in Week 3 and is coming off a full week of not practicing leading up to the Week 4 game against the Bears. While the offensive line has been a letdown so far, Parham has been a consistent bright spot after joining the Jets in the offseason and leaves a massive hole to fill the longer he remains out.

Jordan Meredith is listed behind Parham on the depth chart and filled in for him when he got injured in the Motor City, while Kohl Levao is listed as the backup to Joe Tippmann on the right side of the O-line. Parham's status remains in doubt, and it could be more of the same for Gang Green up front if they cannot impose their will more in the trenches.

Concussion protocol: Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

The 25-year-old leads the Jets with 110 slot snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and ranks inside the top 20 among all CBs in tackling (82.6) and coverage (74.0). Being without him would certainly be difficult to overcome, which makes his incidental collision with Belton even harder to deal with after going into concussion protocol, per Cimini.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. left the game after this play, a collision with teammate Dane Belton. Brownlee now in concussion protocol. One of those days for the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/kd0B4282Ay — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 6, 2026

Brownlee must clear the NFL's five-stage concussion protocol to return to action, which makes it unlikely that he will play on Sunday. He still could, but there is a good chance that rookie D'Angelo Ponds could be staring at a bigger role with the Jets in light of the injury, after coming in and playing a career-high 18 snaps in Week 4.

Ponds possesses the run-defense skills and the versatility to play in the slot and on the perimeter. Still, Brownlee's potential absence could prove costly for a unit that made some key plays last Sunday, only to have disciplinary issues come back to bite them.

On the road back: Kingsley Enagbare, Mason Taylor

The Jets took a shot on Enagbare when they signed him to a one-year, $9 million deal in the offseason. While that gamble seemed to be paying off through the first two games and he has excelled in pass rush, his season took a turn when he went from a limited participant in practice to inactive for the Week 4 game due to a knee injury.

With the thumbs-up to practice, it sounds like Enagbare is trending toward making his return this week, even though it also seemed that way last week as well. When you think about the struggles that Joseph Ossai continues to have and the lack of impact plays from Will McDonald IV, who finds himself on thin ice, the Jets really need Enagbare on the field to feel like they have a chance up front on Sunday.

Getting Kingsley Enagbare back on the field will be good news for the Jets' pass rush, which has been inconsistent this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor sustained a thumb injury during the Week 2 game against the Packers and has missed each of the last two games. Although the tight end room made a statement with a season-high 164 yards in Week 3, it took a massive step back last week and looked like a shell of itself in a game where nothing seemed to go right on either side of the ball.

Still, Taylor led the team with 44 receptions in his rookie season and could be poised to return to form when he returns to the lineup. As of Wednesday, that seems even more likely as the Jets look to add more bodies on the field and overcome the injury bug that has plagued several key players so far.

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