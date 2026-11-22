Another week, another lengthy injury report for the New York Jets.

At 2-8, the team is heading to Los Angeles for a Week 11 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has dealt with injuries all week to several starters, including quarterback Geno Smith, offensive lineman Dylan Parham, and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

Whether it's head coach Aaron Glenn or his assistant staff, the Jets believe confident they'll get most of their starters ready to play.

Let's break down what the team is saying heading into Week 11.

On Geno Smith

Much has been made whether the Jets should play or sit Smith this week. Some fans wanted him to sit so they would have a better chance of losing. Others want to see their collection of talent on offense look good regardless of the outcome.

In the end, Smith doesn't have an injury designation. He will play in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"He looks solid," Glenn said. "It's very encouraging."

Had Smith not been healthy enough to go, the Jets would have to turn to fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik. The Clemson product completed 55 percent of his passes in his debut, while also throwing an interception, but the team remains high on his potential.

"You could immediately feel it's not too big for him, he was very poised, made throws, you saw his athleticism," Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said. "I thought he showed himself well."

Smith gives New York the best chance to win. With the Jets doing everything in their power to keep Glenn as coach, it remains clear they will be rolling with the veteran for the remainder of the year...so long as he's healthy.

Another missed opportunity

When New York took the field in Tennessee to open up the 2026 season, their full collection of weapons appeared to be a group that could make life difficult for opposing defensive coordinators.

Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Omar Cooper Jr., Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen are more than enough to put up points no matter who is quarterback.

There's just one problem: the entire cohort of weapons has seen just two series together. Cooper suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of the season and left after the first play in last week's loss to Buffalo. Losing Cooper to another ankle injury is just the latest missed opportunity for the organization.

"He's a difference-maker," Reich said. "You could feel it right from the start and

it's been a shame he's had the injuries that he's had because I feel his presence on the field, I feel it when we're game planning."

There is hope that a full offseason together will keep the group exciting. However, it's clear the unit missed a lot of opportunities this year due to injuries.

More questions to follow

We know the Jets will have Smith on the field. We also know the team will be without two of their quality receivers in Williams and Cooper.

But what about the other cohort of Jets players banged up? The full list of players going into Sunday with the "questionable" label are as follows:

- DT, Harrison Phillips

- OL, Dylan Parham

- LB, Trevin Wallace

- EDGE, Joseph Ossai

The team is not giving up any hope on seeing them all on the field, though.

"We got two days to see how these guys operate," Glenn said. "It is looking promising for all these guys, so feel good about that."

Having Parham healthy will alter how the Jets move offensively. Ossai and Phillips could also help the team on defense against a Chargers offense that wants to run the football. That said, it will be a gametime decision for all of these players.

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