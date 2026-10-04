6 Duds & 2 Studs in Jets' Disappointing 23-12 Loss to Bears in Week 4

Through the first three weeks of the season, Jets fans could take a glass- half-full mindset. Sure, the organization was 1-2, but they had fought hard in each contest. There were significant improvements on the roster that made Gang Green better than their 2025 counterpart.

On Sunday against the Bears, the Jets reverted back to what the 2025 team looked like.

The score may have read 23-12, but the Jets lost to the Bears in such a fashion that the score didn't do it justice. Every level of play seemed to collapse for the Jets. They were outgained in yards, 492-157, and didn't record a third-down conversion all game.

In a game where there weren't many positives, it's time to go over some of the Jets' biggest studs and duds from Sunday's loss.

Stud: Minkah Fitzpatrick

There were two key positives throughout Sunday's loss. At the top of the list was the Jets ending a 21-game drought without an interception (h/t NFL). That came courtesy of All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick early in the second quarter. Fitzpatrick jumped a route on a poor throw from Tyson Bagent and made a great play on the ball. His return also set the Jets up with a chance to put up points, while leading the team in tackles with 16.

Minkah Fitzpatrick gives the Jets their first INT in 636 pass attempts



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Of note, the Jets actually had four interceptions recorded during Sunday's loss, but three were called back due to penalties. Fitzpatrick had a couple of missteps in coverage, but he remains a high performer who can make plays in the back end.

We'll get more on the penalties later, but this was a good day for Fitzpatrick, who wasn't able to play over the last two weeks with a groin injury.

Dud: Aaron Glenn

The first three weeks show improvement from the Jets. Sunday was a complete disaster, and it will weigh on head coach Aaron Glenn going forward. Chicago had over twice the yards against the Jets offense, but they also ran 89 plays.

That's right. 89 plays from Chicago's offense. That is a failure of the Jets' defense and their ability to get off the field. They also had several turnovers forced, called back with penalties. Add in an offense that did not record a single third-down conversion, and the Jets were a complete disaster from the opening kickoff.

New York had shown improvement to begin the year. But they are now 1-3 this year, and 4-17 under Glenn as head coach. If things don't turn around quickly, things could get very ugly later this year.

Stud: Isaiah Williams

New York made one play offensively today: a 58-yard strike from Geno Smith late in the contest (h/t NFL). The Jets were down 23-6 at the time, so it's not like it had any major impact on the outcome of the game, but it's nice to see Williams make a deep play like that.

Isaiah Williams 58-yard TD!



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Keep in mind, he also had a bad drop early in the game, but this was an improvement for Williams. As the Jets continue to be without Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. at wide receiver, the Jets will need to be relying on Williams moving forward.

Dud: Jets' defensive line

We've talked about two of the main positives for the Jets in this game. Now it's time to talk about the long list of negatives.

And we have to start with the defensive line. For the second straight week, the Jets failed to get any pressure rushing with just their down linemen. The only time the team was able to get any form of pressure was when the team blitzed. It's not a good pathway to success to continue to ask the secondary to make plays deep when you can't get pressure on the quarterback.

It also doesn't help that the team gave up 232 yards on the ground and over four yards per carry. Chicago did whatever they wanted to do up front. While they have one of the best offensive lines in the game, it's inexcusable that the Jets weren't able to put up more of a fight.

Second overall pick David Bailey was nonexistent at times, rushing the passer. Going up against Darnell Wright is a tough matchup for any young pass rusher, but Bailey's didn't even manage a pressure in 27 pass rush reps.

In fact, the entire defensive line recorded just a single pressure during the game.

Inexcusable.

Dud: Geno Smith

Last week, it felt like Geno Smith could do no wrong. This week was far different.

New York's offense was only able to run 32 plays. Much of that is because the defense was unable to get off the field in any situation. But they did little to help themselves either. New York was 0-7 on third down. Smith was just 8-for-15 passing for 119 yards, which were greatly helped by the deep touchdown to Williams. His 53.3% completion percentage was the worst for him in a game since 2023.

Smith also took three sacks that had more to do with him holding the ball too long than with the offensive line getting beat. The injuries are a problem, but the quarterback certainly deserves blame, as this wasn't the kind of performance New York needed from him.

Dud: Undisciplined Jets

First, it was T'Vondre Sweat's interception called back for a penalty. Then it was Brandon Stephens' pick called back for a penalty. After that, it was a D'Angelo Ponds interception called back for—you guessed it—a penalty.

New York was called for 12 penalties during the game. Many of them were crushing, including twice in the final quarter when the defense needed a stop, got it, but were called offsides because a player jumped early.

This, of course, is a reflection of coaching. Penalties don't sink teams in totality, but when they change how a team plays, it's indicative of a roster that is undisciplined. New York needs to be better across the board. Penalties are a microcosm of that.

Dud: Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis

New York's linebackers were a disaster on Sunday. While the defensive line was a weak link of the group, the duo of Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis weren't much better. Sherwood made a couple of good run stops and forced a fumble that the Jets recovered. For the rest of the game, he was picked on outside and in the pass.

Veteran LB Jamien Sherwood remains a major concern on the defensive side of the ball for the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis wasn't much better. As captain and face of the Jets' defense, New York expects more than being called for offsides on a play that would have been an interception. It also doesn't help that the Bears picked on Davis in coverage.

This group looks slow and unsure of where to go. They'll need to bounce back in a major way.

Dud: Injuries

I said last week that the Jets were playing better, but the rash of injuries over the last several weeks posed a major problem for the organization. For starters, the team may have improved its talent during the offseason, but if their talent isn't on the field, then how are they going to be able to compete?

Sunday looked like a game in which the injuries suffered before really caught up with the organization. New York may be improved, but they aren't deep enough to make do with the kind of injuries that keep out five starters on either side of the field.

Unless these players return, it could be even worse for New York moving forward, too. Jarvis Brownlee suffered a concussion when he was run into by a teammate. That's a key part of the Jets' secondary who may be unable to play next week.

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