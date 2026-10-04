Key Takeaways From Jets' Inactive List vs. Bears in Week 4

Trying to avoid a 1-3 start through the first quarter of the season, the Jets travel to the Windy City to take on the Bears on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Gang Green, they walk into Week 4 severely banged up across the board. Several starters are out, and the Jets are on a two-game losing streak because of that. To be fair, the Bears are without their starting quarterback, so it isn't like they are an example of good health either.

With both teams dealing with injuries, there are plenty of important takeaways to make from the Jets' and the Bears' latest inactive lists. Let's get to it.

Jets inactive list Week 4

RB Breece Hall

LG Dylan Parham

WR Adonai Mitchell

TE Mason Taylor

EDGE Kinglsey Enagbare

CB Nahshon Wright

LB Kiko Mauigoa

Notes

New York is set to be without nearly half of their offensive starters on Sunday due to a myriad of injuries. Probably the most concerning is Parham, whose strong start to the season has been a positive for the Jets' offensive line. The Bears' defense was excellent in the second half against the Eagles last week, so these offensive injuries could be a major detriment to the Jets.

Gang Green should still have some success against Chicago's run defense with Braelon Allen and Isaiah David leading the way. Without Hall, New York's run game has been shut down in recent weeks, but Chicago's front seven is 22nd in the league.

Being without Breece Hall is unfortunate; however, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are solid enough that the Jets should be able to find ground success on Sunday. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Jets is that rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are both active. Both players practiced throughout the week. Fitzpatrick missed the last two weeks with a groin injury, while Sadiq was questionable going into Sunday.

New York's defensive line will be without Kingsley Enagbare, who suffered an injury during practice this week. The Jets will instead count on David Bailey, Joseph Ossai, Will McDonald, and Braiden McGregor as part of their rotation.

This is the second straight week the Jets have made Nahshon Wright a healthy scratch. With the trade deadline coming up next month, keep an eye on his name across the open market.

Bears inactive list Week 4

QB Caleb Williams

LT Ozzy Trapilo

DB Cam Lewis

DL James Lynch

DE Jamree Kromah

DT Jayden Loving

Notes

Without Caleb Williams, the Bears are set to start Tyson Bagent. The decision not to go with Case Keenum after an excellent Monday night appearance from the aging journeyman quarterback will be something to watch throughout this game.

The Bears' offensive line is one of the best in football, but they will be on their backup left tackle with Braxton Jones on injured reserve and Ozzy Trapilo hurt. The Jets need to exploit that matchup consistently if they hope to win.

Cam Lewis is Chicago's starting nickel corner and will not play with an injury. With Sadiq healthy and WR1 Garrett Wilson excellent in the slot, the matchup over the middle could be one the Jets try to target throughout the day.

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