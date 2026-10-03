Why David Bailey Is Jets' X-Factor vs. Bears in Week 4

Through the first quarter of the season, the New York Jets should feel confident about their 2026 rookie class.

Each player who has seen the field, however how little of time they have been given, has made at least one play to show their potential. Chief among that production is 16th overall pick Kenyon Sadiq and second overall selection David Bailey.

Sadiq became the first Jets tight end to record 100 yards receiving in a game since Dustin Keller over a decade ago in New York's Week 3 loss to Detroit.

Bailey, meanwhile, leads the team in pressures and has two sacks and a forced fumble to his name already.

But as the Jets prepare for another contest against a playoff contender in the Chicago Bears, the organization knows they will need more production out of Bailey. The kind that is normally reserved for some of the top players at his position.

Bailey walks into Week 4 as Jets x-factor

The stats surrounding the Jets defense have been impressive going into Week 4. They rank second overall in total yards allowed, third in passing yards allowed, and seventh against the run. New York has even improved in their pass rushing ability—sitting at 11th in the league.

Sacks aren't the only tally that proves if a defensive line is good, though. Gang Green has struggled mightily to get sustained pressure on opposing quarterbacks to start the season. They currently are ranked just 28th in the league in pressure rate.

It means that while the Jets are getting sacks, most of those are coming from blitzes, not in basic rushes with their four or five down linemen.

That needs to change going into Week 4, and Bailey must be the one to spearhead it.

It just so happens that Chicago's offensive line didn't give up a single sack and 10 light pressures last week in their Monday night win over the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Jets are going to be successful this week, even without Caleb Williams playing for Chicago, the team will need to bump those numbers up significantly.

Bailey will have his own challenge on the right side of the line. Darnell Wright is the game's highest-ranked right tackle by Pro Football Focus. Left Tackle Theo Benedet is considered league average, but is coming off another strong game.

Bailey will need to start winning one-on-one matchups faster than he has so far. If he can get consistent pressure on whoever is starting for the Bears on Sunday, then it could open the door for other pass rushers to get home as well.

New York's big problem is their players aren't winning one-on-one matchups across the board. It's caused a cascade of issues including forcing just one turnover as a collective defense this year.

Bailey dominated one-on-one matchups all camp. It's time for him to the very thing that he was brought in for.

Rush the quarterback.

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