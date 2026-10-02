Analyzing Jets' Potential Safety Plans as Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns in Week 4

The Jets are walking into the start of October as a severely injured team. Gang Green is expected to be without their starting running back, wide receiver, left guard, defensive tackle, and edge rusher on the road against the Bears in Week 4 as they attempt to reach the .500 mark again.

Despite the doom and gloom, there is good news on the Jets injury report:

All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has returned to the practice field. He even told reporters on Thursday that he will play against the Bears on Sunday.

"Excited about Minkah coming back, obviously showed kind of who he is as a player throughout his career, so obviously happy to always have those in the lineup," defensive coordinator Brian Duker said.

But Fitzpatrick's return brings a new question to the Jets' secondary since Andre Cisco and Dane Belton have played well in replacement of the All-Pro.

Who will be the group's third safety? Who is the odd man out?

Jets safety room alterations

Even though they seemingly improved the secondary throughout the offseason, the Jets still had plenty of questions entering the 2026 NFL campaign. Through three games, though, the team ranks third in the league in passing yards allowed and second-best in total yards allowed. Their 63.5 coverage grade ranks ninth on Pro Football Focus after being second-worst last year.

Keep in mind that success comes despite Fitzpatrick suffering a groin injury early in the season opener against the Titans.

It's exciting to think about the potential of the Jets' secondary now that Minkah Fitzpatrick is healthy again. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Fitzpatrick is ready to pick up from where he left off.

"I tried my best to finish the game, but as a DB with the groin, it's kind of tough," Fitzpatrick said on Thursday. "So it was frustrating, but also at the same time, you still have to stay locked in. You can't be mad in those circumstances. I was still trying to help the teammates in the best way we can."

Fitzpatrick did help the Jets. By keeping Belton and Cisco on the field working together, New York can now trust all three players to operate in multiple roles as a unit. The results are clear, as Cisco and Belton are currently the 30th- and 32nd-ranked safeties among 89 on PFF.

The safety duo's success changes how head coach and defensive play-caller Aaron Glenn can operate his scheme.

It also helps that the Bears operate out of 11 personnel (three receivers on the field) over 50% of the time this season. With multiple receivers on the field, it will push New York to try to get a third safety out there as well.

As for the odd-man-out, do not be surprised if the team operates a rotation with Cisco and Belton throughout the game. Both have been solid in coverage and even better against the run.

PFF grade Andre Cisco Dane Belton Run defense 80.9 (9th) 84.1 (5th)

Fitzpatrick's return adds another leader to the defense, though. His presence alone should make the group even better and give them a fighting chance as a road underdog again.

Needless to say, expect to see a decent amount of all three of the Jets' safeties this weekend.

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