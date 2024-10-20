Best Bet: St. Brown Rolls Over Vikings Secondary
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Week 7 matchup is among the best games on the slate Sunday. It's a battle for the NFC North between the division's last two champions.
Detroit has built its offense around a talented run game, but Minnesota will try to take that away with its second-ranked run defense. As a result, the Lions could be forced to look to the air.
When Jared Goff tends to air it out, a primary target is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Coming off a four-catch, 37-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the USC product could be due for a big game against the Vikings.
In fact, PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has St. Brown surpassing his over of 75.5 receiving yards currently listed at (-115) odds on Draft Kings Sportsbook.
"There isn’t a player in this league that thrives off disrespect quite like Amon-Ra St. Brown. This week, the Lions come into a major NFC North game with pundits doubting the team over the loss of Aidan Hutchinson," Ellis told Lions On SI. "Plus, Pittsburgh Steeler George Pickens decided to throw some unnecessary shade at St. Brown this week, calling him a “slot merchant.” St. Brown knows everyone that was drafted in front of him and he surely heard that shot from one of his peers."
It's been a quieter start to the year for St. Brown, who has 31 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns through the first five games. The wideout has scored a touchdown in each of the last three games.
"He is going to come out ready to prove just how good he is. Not to mention, St. Brown was dominant against Brian Flores’ defense last year," Ellis continued. "He went over 100 yards in both meetings in 2023, combining for 19 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns. I think that trend continues this Sunday and St. Brown gets to at least 76 receiving yards."
