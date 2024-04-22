Ranking Top 10 Players Lions Could Pick in Second Round
The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to add talent at a number of positions during the upcoming NFL Draft.
Though they have starters set just about everywhere, the Draft will allow them to add quality depth. A prime chance to do so will come on day two, beginning with the second round. With the Lions not having any burning needs to improve, they could end up picking from a variety of different areas.
Here is a ranking of the top 10 players who could be available at the Lions' current No. 61 overall pick.
10. S Cole Bishop
Bishop is considered one of the top three prospects at his position on many big boards. By the time Detroit's second-round pick rolls around, he could very well be the best safety available.
Given Detroit's potential need at the position and Bishop being a scheme fit, he would be a good addition to Aaron Glenn's defense. He was solid in coverage, allowing a 53.8 completion percentage while also earning a 72.3 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus.
9. DT Michael Hall Jr.
Hall was one of the Lions' visitors to Allen Park during the pre-draft process, indicating that the team has potential interest. He is another player who didn't put up eye-popping statistics, but rather made a consistent impact with his effort.
The Ohio State product has several intangible traits that will be enticing to NFL teams. He's a big body that can plug run gaps, and also managed 29 pressures last season. Though he had just 1.5 sacks, he had a PFF pass-rush grade of 84.8 and would be a nice rotational piece.
8. CB T.J. Tampa
With cornerback being arguably the team's biggest need, the Lions have been linked to several of the day one caliber prospects. However, if they look in a different direction, Tampa is a prime day two target.
At Iowa State, Tampa logged three interceptions in his career. He had a PFF coverage grade just below 80 and has also been an impact player in the run game with 9.5 tackles for loss. He'll need to continue improving as a tackler, but there's plenty to like about his potential as a starting-caliber player from day one.
7. WR Keon Coleman
One of the more intriguing players to evaluate at the wide receiver position this year is Coleman. He has plenty of highlight-reel plays on tape and was a threat to score every time he touched the ball last season at Florida State, but he underwhelmed at the Combine.
Still, sometimes tape outweighs tests. Coleman is one of those cases and has shown he's every bit ready to be a difference-maker at the next level. His frame fits that of an ideal 'X' receiver, and as a result he's a natural fit to plug into Ben Johnson's offense.
6. CB Max Melton
The brother of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton, drafting Max would set up a sibling rivalry within the NFC North. He had a strong final season with Rutgers in 2023, notching three interceptions to finish his career with eight.
Melton is a rangy defender who plays with a physical edge, and he's savvy enough to bait opposing passers to throw the ball his way. Last year, opponents had a passer rating of just 65.7 on thows at him.
5. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
Despite having played in the Mid-American Conference, Kneeland is by no means a little-known prospect. He has legit skill coming off the edge, and was able to display it while honing his craft playing at Western Michigan.
Kneeland had 37 pressures last season but missed some time in the middle of the season. He also had a PFF pass-rush grade of 84.7 He seems adept at closing pockets and giving opposing passers minimal room to operate. This would make him an excellent match for Aidan Hutchinson.
4. G Christian Haynes
Haynes proved to be one of the most durable linemen in his class, having started 49 straight games over the last four seasons for a struggling Connecticut program. He's a true mauler in the run game and would give the Lions depth that is much needed.
Even though the team already re-signed Graham Glasgow and brought in Kevin Zeitler, there's very little reason for the Lions to not seek out help earlier than some expect them to in the Draft. The current offensive line isn't getting any younger, and injuries have hurt the team in this area over the last few campaigns.
3. WR Xavier Legette
Even though The Athletic's Dane Brugler gave the South Carolina product a third-round grade, he admitted that he has shades of DK Metcalf. Leggette is a big target who appears to be gliding at points on tape.
Legette has the speed to evoke comparisons to players such as Metcalf. He's not as fine-tuned as the Ole Miss product was during his Draft, but he showed enough in his final year at South Carolina to prove that he has high upside along with all the necessary physical tools.
2. DT Braden Fiske
Fiske was among the biggest risers from the NFL Combine in February, as he had excellent testing numbers. In addition to running a 4.78, he also broad jumped 9'9" at 6-foot-3, 293 pounds. The former Western Michigan product also boosted his status with a strong final year at Florida State.
With six sacks and nine tackles for loss last year, he proved that he was capable of executing at a high level. He's projected to be a three-technique at the next level, and would be the perfect pair with Alim McNeill next to DJ Reader on the Lions' defensive front.
1. EDGE Bralen Trice
The top option for the second round may be a surprising one. Trice doesn't have all the physical characteristics, but demonstrates a relentless work ethic that translates to success for him. Effort is never an issue on Trice's tape.
He has a quick first step and has a diverse skill set in terms of pass-rush moves. He'll need to overcome having shorter arms than the ideal pass-rusher, but the Lions have dealt with that already with Hutchinson. The Michigan product turned out well, so Trice could be in a similar boat.