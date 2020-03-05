AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

PFF's Mike Renner Discusses Day 2 Options for Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

In Indianapolis, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus sat down for a conversation with Lions team reporter Tori Petry to discuss the draft options for the Lions this upcoming April. 

In regards to players the Lions could target on Day two, Renner explained that Detroit could target two different types of pass rushers to aid their ailing defense.

USATSI_13467446_168388382_lowres
© Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

"Look at Romeo Okwara's brother, Julian. He is a Day two type of pass-rusher. He is much more athletic than his brother. He is a perfect sort of Patricia scheme edge rusher," Renner said.

Renner added, "(Okwara) can drop into coverage, can rush the passer, can do a lot of different things athletically. They tend to like those guys off the edge -- Belichick disciples. I do think Okwara could be a good fit."

Many draft experts have expressed that Okwara has all the physical tools you look for in a pass rusher. 

The other Day two option Renner mentioned was Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver.

USATSI_13319117_168388382_lowres
© Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

"Curtis Weaver. I am a big fan of," Renner said. "He is not necessarily that type of pass-rusher. He is more versatile in terms of he can kick inside. Rush the passer -- super high rate at Boise State. 

"I don't think he goes in the first round. I think second round, third round he could come off the board. Those two guys, we are pretty big fans of here at PFF. Just because of production at college. It's super high."

Related

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

RB Jordan Howard Could Be an Affordable Option for Detroit Lions

Lions Select RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Should Lions Consider LB Zack Baun in Second Round of NFL Draft

A Look at Which Players Lions Could Target this Offseason

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I think Lions should definitely look at Okwara

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RB Jordan Howard Could Be an Affordable Option for Lions

Veteran RB Jordan Howard could be an affordable option at running back for the Detroit Lions in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

Damon "Snacks" Harrison appears to be against new CBA, retweets other NFL athletes voting no

John Maakaron

All Lions: A Look at Who Detroit Could Target in Offseason

These players have been rumored to be targets of the Detroit Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

9iron

Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Detroit Lions trade down with Miami Dolphins and draft RB D'Andre Swift with the No. 26 pick

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

Should Lions Consider Drafting LB Zack Baun in Second Round?

Linebacker Zack Baun was evaluated closely at the Senior Bowl by the Lions. Should Detroit consider drafting Baun?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Simms: Stafford Will Be On Another Team if Lions Don't Make Playoffs

Chris Simms makes a bold prediction regarding the future of Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

by

Rockhead

Draft Profile: Louisiana-Lafayette OL Robert Hunt

Detroit could be on the search for a guard in 2020 NFL draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 NFL Combine Review

Rachel Marie offers her takeaways from the 2020 NFL combine

rachelmariesports

by

Lions4Ever

Can Bob Quinn Be Trusted to Sign the Right Running Back in Free Agency?

Bob Quinn has struck out the past two seasons attempting to sign free agent running backs

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Profile: South Illinois Safety Jeremy Chinn

Read how South Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn could fit in Detroit's defensive scheme

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever