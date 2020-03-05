PFF's Mike Renner Discusses Day 2 Options for Detroit Lions

In Indianapolis, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus sat down for a conversation with Lions team reporter Tori Petry to discuss the draft options for the Lions this upcoming April.

In regards to players the Lions could target on Day two, Renner explained that Detroit could target two different types of pass rushers to aid their ailing defense.

© Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

"Look at Romeo Okwara's brother, Julian. He is a Day two type of pass-rusher. He is much more athletic than his brother. He is a perfect sort of Patricia scheme edge rusher," Renner said.

Renner added, "(Okwara) can drop into coverage, can rush the passer, can do a lot of different things athletically. They tend to like those guys off the edge -- Belichick disciples. I do think Okwara could be a good fit."

Many draft experts have expressed that Okwara has all the physical tools you look for in a pass rusher.

The other Day two option Renner mentioned was Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver.

© Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

"Curtis Weaver. I am a big fan of," Renner said. "He is not necessarily that type of pass-rusher. He is more versatile in terms of he can kick inside. Rush the passer -- super high rate at Boise State.

"I don't think he goes in the first round. I think second round, third round he could come off the board. Those two guys, we are pretty big fans of here at PFF. Just because of production at college. It's super high."

Related

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

RB Jordan Howard Could Be an Affordable Option for Detroit Lions

Lions Select RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Should Lions Consider LB Zack Baun in Second Round of NFL Draft

A Look at Which Players Lions Could Target this Offseason