4 Free-Agent Wide Receivers Lions Can Still Sign

Lions general manager Bob Quinn might not be done filling out the team's wide receivers' room just yet.

Even with Wisconsin product Quintez Cephus being drafted in the fifth round of this past April's NFL Draft, a veteran type could still be added.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the organization should prioritize targeting a receiver that will play in the Motor City past 2020.

As he explains,

"The Lions have one premier wideout in Kenny Golladay. However, he is entering the final year of his contract, and isn't the only receiver that could depart soon. Danny Amendola is on a one-year pact, while Marvin Jones Jr. is also scheduled to become a free agent in 2021."

Without further ado, here are four free-agent wideouts the franchise could look to sign:

1.) Paul Richardson Jr.

When healthy, he can be an effective vertical threat. The problem is he had trouble staying healthy during the past two seasons in Washington.

He played in just 17 total games (seven in 2018 and 10 in 2019).

If he could put up anything close to the numbers he produced while with the Seahawks in 2017 (703 receiving yards and six TDs), he'd for sure be a nice addition to Detroit's wide receivers' room in 2020.

2.) Taylor Gabriel

Gabriel had a career year -- from a reception yards perspective -- in his first year with the Bears in 2018 when he accumulated 688 receiving yards in 16 games.

He didn't build upon that in his second year with the Bears, as he suffered two concussions and only played in nine games. However, he still managed to haul in four touchdowns.

Much like Richardson, if healthy, Gabriel can provide some nice value towards the bottom of the Lions' receivers depth chart.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

3.) Chris Hogan

The two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots didn't find the same level of success during his lone season with the Panthers in 2019.

He only played in seven games, after suffering a knee injury that forced him to be placed on injured reserve in early October.

He also caught a total of just eight balls -- far off his season averages from his last two years in Buffalo (2014-15) and his three seasons in New England (2016-18). He caught 34 or more balls in each of those campaigns, and averaged an NFL-best 17.9 yards per reception in 2016 with Tom Brady as his quarterback.

Coming off a dismal season and with it being as late as it is in the offseason, Hogan could be had via a one-year, prove-it type of deal.

And if Quinn were to add him, it could prove to be a bargain-type acquisition.

4.) Dontrelle Inman

Inman is far from a household name, but he could be just what Quinn & Co. are looking for at the position: a depth piece.

The 31-year-old failed to record a single TD catch in 2019, but did average 15.1 yards per reception in a combined seven games with the Colts and Chargers (three with the Colts and four with the Chargers).

He also did haul in three TD receptions in nine games with Indianapolis in 2018.

Related

Glover Quin Tells Jim Rome Lions Didn't Need Complete Overhaul

Jeff Okudah Fueled by Childhood Discussions with Late Mother

2020 Lions Schedule Winner: WR Kenny Golladay

Evaluating Analysts' Projections for Lions' 2020 Win Total

All Lions Mailbag: NFL Season Win Prediction, Players' Roles and More

Lions' Tracy Walker Mourning the Death of Cousin Ahmaud Arbery