4 Lions Facing the Most Pressure

Embracing pressure is a key to success in the life of any professional athlete.

Injuries, contract years and new faces at one's position are all elements that can lead to a player feeling the need to raise their level of play.

Let’s examine four Lions feeling the most pressure heading into 2020:

1.) QB Matthew Stafford

The starting quarterback position comes with great responsibility, and with great responsibility, comes great pressure.

There is little doubt that Stafford has the capability to put up outstanding numbers in 2020.

He was on pace for a 5,000-yard season prior to the back ailment that cut his 2019 campaign short.

Perhaps, it’s more a question of whether he can lead the team to wins and perform in the biggest of moments.

The veteran QB is entering season No. 12, and has yet to win a postseason game.

Team expectations may not be set very high, but the fan base will expect for Stafford -- at the very least -- to lead the group to a notable improvement in 2020.

2.) TE T.J. Hockenson

The rookie season of T.J. Hockenson began with quite the splash against Arizona in Week 1.

His 131 yards on six catches set the record for most reception yards in the debut of a first-year tight end.

Hockenson was only able to compile 236 total yards over the next 11 games to finish out the season.

An ankle injury that he’s still reportedly recovering from cut his season four games short.

High praise from Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez has aligned itself with Lions fans expecting Hockenson to make a jump in production as early as this upcoming season.

“He can be an All-Pro, no doubt about it,” Tony Gonzalez told the Detroit Free Press. “Get him in the right system, he can be an All-Pro.”

The 22-year-old's 2019 numbers were ultimately on pace with most rookie tight ends.

His Week 1 performance against the Cardinals set a lofty standard that Hockenson will hope to live up to in year No. 2.

3.) LB Jarrad Davis

Davis is another Lions player that found himself sitting on the sideline earlier than expected in 2019 due to injuries.

In 11 games, he produced 63 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Naturally, his production dipped from an injury-free 2018 campaign.

Now, Davis finds himself heading into a contract year and looking to bounce back from what was the most challenging season of his career.

When healthy, the team relied on him at middle linebacker a season ago. But, the arrival of new faces could make for an interesting competition this summer.

Jamie Collins, Reggie Ragland and Julian Okwara could all put pressure on Detroit’s expected starters.

It’ll be interesting to see how Davis handles the pressure of his final contract year in Motown.

4.) DE Trey Flowers

Flowers tied for the team lead in sacks last season with seven.

The pressure for Flowers comes more so in the form of what he’ll need to do in order for the team to have success.

Twenty-eight sacks were the second-lowest team mark in the NFL last season.

Flowers and Devon Kennard combined for 14 of those sacks.

Kennard parted ways with Detroit earlier this offseason, landing a multi-year deal with Arizona.

The defensive line is among the Lions’ position groups feeling the most pressure heading into 2020.

Flowers has shown what he’s capable of, but he’ll need assistance in order for the position group to take the next step.

