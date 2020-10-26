SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Adrian Peterson's Yards Per Carry Average Has Plummeted

John Maakaron

The arrival of future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson was intriguing when Detroit signed the veteran running back in September.

Unfortunately, over the course of the past five weeks, Peterson's average yards per carry has declined steadily after his stellar 6.64 YPC average in his debut. 

Against the Falcons, Peterson only averaged 2.6 YPC and the Falcons defense was able to stifle his forward progress behind the line of scrimmage in key situations. 

Not all of the blame should fall on the shoulders of the veteran running back. 

It has become quite apparent for opposing defenses how and when offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell wants to use Peterson. 

There is no question that Detroit's offense wants to emphasize the run and Peterson was given carries on first-and-second down on numerous occasions on Sunday. 

Peterson was not as effective on the second-down runs than he was on first-downs. 

It will be imperative for Bevell and the coaching staff to become less predictable in their play-calling and to incorporate Peterson and rookie D'Andre Swift in different manners going forward

More from SI All Lions:

Matthew Stafford Explains Final Play

Miracle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saves Season

Unsung Hero: Romeo Okwara 'Wants to Be Great'

Lions Win Wild Defensive Battle, Defeat Atlanta Falcons, 23-22

Report: D'Andre Swift to Have 'Expanded Role' against Falcons

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mailbag: Can Amani Oruwariye Shut Down Julio Jones?

This week's mailbag focuses on whether Amani Oruwariye can shut down Julio Jones in the Lions' Week 7 tilt with the Falcons

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Predictions: Lions-Falcons

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Falcons

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Miracle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saves Season

Read more on the significance of the Detroit Lions' 23-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports

Report: D'Andre Swift to Have 'Expanded Role' against Falcons

Read more on how rookie running back D'Andre Swift could be utilized against the Atlanta Falcons in the Lions' Week 7 matchup.

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan

Pros and Cons of Trading for Jets Defensive End Quinnen Williams

Read more on if the Detroit Lions should consider trading for Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Inactives: Scarbrough Inactive, Ford Returns

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 7 inactive list.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

5 Lions-Falcons Questions with Zach Hood of SI Falcon Report

Zach Hood of SI Falcon Report answers five questions regarding the Detroit Lions Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Scouting John Penisini

Read more on Daniel Kelly's scouting report of Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Penisini.

Daniel Kelly

by

Andria m

Why the Detroit Lions Could Be Buyers at Trade Deadline

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss if the Detroit Lions could be buyers at the trade deadline on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Matthew Stafford Explains Final Play

Read more on the final play that gave the Detroit Lions a 23-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

John Maakaron

by

RALionsFan