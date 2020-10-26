Adrian Peterson's Yards Per Carry Average Has Plummeted

The arrival of future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson was intriguing when Detroit signed the veteran running back in September.

Unfortunately, over the course of the past five weeks, Peterson's average yards per carry has declined steadily after his stellar 6.64 YPC average in his debut.

Against the Falcons, Peterson only averaged 2.6 YPC and the Falcons defense was able to stifle his forward progress behind the line of scrimmage in key situations.

Not all of the blame should fall on the shoulders of the veteran running back.

It has become quite apparent for opposing defenses how and when offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell wants to use Peterson.

There is no question that Detroit's offense wants to emphasize the run and Peterson was given carries on first-and-second down on numerous occasions on Sunday.

Peterson was not as effective on the second-down runs than he was on first-downs.

It will be imperative for Bevell and the coaching staff to become less predictable in their play-calling and to incorporate Peterson and rookie D'Andre Swift in different manners going forward

