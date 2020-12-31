Peterson Says Lions' Total Rebuild Is 'Not Something That's Appealing' to Him

Read more on Adrian Peterson's plans following the conclusion of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Adrian Peterson was signed by the Detroit Lions this past offseason, after being released by the Washington Football Team.

While his veteran presence was much needed, especially with having a young running back in D'Andre Swift learning on the job, his productivity on the field did not drastically aid Detroit's running game.

In fact, Peterson's playing time steadily declined, as Swift saw a steady increase in his snap counts prior to his brain injury.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 16, Peterson only played in 11 percent of Detroit's offensive snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Heading into the offseason, there likely will be significant changes made by the Lions.

For Peterson, he expressed he believes Detroit has many talented players, and he would be willing to return to the organization, but only if the Lions are still committed to winning.

A total rebuild would not be appealing to the veteran running back, who is seeking to win that elusive Super Bowl ring.

"That's not something that's appealing to me," Peterson told reporters Thursday. "A situation where you're totally rebuilding -- that would be like letting a lot of guys go and bringing in new guys. I'm past the rebuilding stage. That wouldn't be the ideal situation."

He added, "I'll be watching to see the type of moves they make. And I just go from there. I'll see which direction the team is going. And so before anything happens, I'll have a chance to get a good feel for the direction that they're going in."

When Peterson arrived in Detroit, he expressed that he envisioned the team being the winner of the NFC North, getting to the postseason and "chasing" the Lombardi Trophy.

"If the offer is extended, I'll definitely come back," he said. "We've got a lot of talent on this team, and I really believe we got what it takes to go all the way. Couple pieces here on defense and offense, things that can be patched together during (the) offseason. I would love to be a part of this organization, but if the future holds something else for me, then I'll be fine as well."

More from SI All Lions:

Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay's 2020 Season Ends

2021 Mock Draft: Why EDGE Kwity Paye Would Shine in Detroit

Jayron Kearse Exected to Sign with Ravens

Fantasy Football: D'Andre Swift Is a Must-Start against Vikings

Vikings' Mike Zimmer Believes Calvin Johnson Is a Hall of Famer

Pros and Cons of Lions Claiming Dwayne Haskins

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.