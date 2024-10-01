All Lions

'I Hate This Sport': Dan Campbell Shares Classic Baseball Story

Why Dan Campbell ceased playing baseball after Little League incident.

John Maakaron

With baseball fever sweeping the Metro Detroit area, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared a story of the final time he ever played a game in the sport.

As the Detroit Tigers' Wild Card Series opener against the Houston Astros played on a television adjacent to the Lions' coach speaking at the podium, Campbell shared his frustration for the sport stemming from an experience in little league.

Campbell sported a hat with the Tigers' logo on it, but shared that he had a bad memory from his younger days playing the game. As a youngster, he had a game-winning grand slam negated after an objection from an opposing coach.

"All right. Last time I ever played baseball, we're in the playoffs. We're in, I don't even know what you would call it. It's not for my school, you know, it's little league baseball, right?" Campbell said. "And it's the classic bases loaded, two strikes, the whole deal. (I) get up there and hit a grand slam for the win. And right before I do, I hear somebody behind me and they said, 'Hold on, hold on,' and I hit, I swing. So I carried my bat to first base to get the first base coach. I go around, well their coach argues that I can't carry the bat to first base, and the umpire agrees and we lose the freaking game. So I was like, 'I hate this sport.'"

