St. Brown: Painkillers Only for Packers
As one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions is a household name amongst league circles. However, a new fan base is likely to emerge as the result of the USC product being among the five players featured in 'Receiver,' a new Netflix series following the players throughout the 2023 season.
In the same mold of the 2022 show, 'Quarterback,' the series that debut Wednesday showcases an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at St. Brown along with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams.
Within the first episode, St. Brown is showcased along with Kittle and Samuel. Fans are treated to an inside look at the Lions' first five games, in which the team went 4-1. A big storyline for the Lions' wideout is the fact that he played through multiple injuries throughout the first quarter of the season.
Among his setbacks were injuries to his toe and oblique, with the toe injury being suffered in Week 2 and the oblique injury coming the following week. The show offers viewers an inside look at the process of his injuries being treated in-game.
Facing the fact that the Lions had a Thursday night game in Week 4, St. Brown elected to take pain-killing medication to be able to suit up on the quick turnaround.
"I can barely, I mean I'm running but out of 10, the pain is like at an eight or a nine," St. Brown said. "So, I'm like, it's too late for me to not play. The game plan's in. Painkillers are something I don't like to take, unless it's the Packers."
In the Packers game, which ended in a 34-20 Lions triumph, St. Brown caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. After his score, which gave Detroit an early 7-3 advantage, he jumped into the stands to celebrate. As he was jumping into the crowd, a Packers fan dumped a beer on him.
"I've always wanted to Lambeau leap. I've never done it," St. Brown explained. "Now I'mma Lambeau leap. I'm looking around for a Lions fan, and I see two jerseys to my left. I go up there, jump in the stands, and as I'm celebrating with them I feel something in my jersey but I'm not sure what it is. After the game, I looked at my phone and one of my friends texted me the video of a girl pouring beer on me. I'm like, 'Damn, I didn't even know that happened.'"
The USC product did not suit up the following week against Carolina after an MRI revealed that he had torn his oblique muscle. It was a precautionary measure, as coach Dan Campbell explained the benefit of sitting him one game to prevent a further, more serious injury.
"He may be able to play, and he may be able to function, but if this thing tears even just a little bit more, you're talking about six weeks, you're talking about eight weeks," Campbell said. "There's that risk, reward. Is it worth it for this week versus the long-term?"
The first of the eight-episode series also showcases St. Brown's upbringing and relationship with his father.