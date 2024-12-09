Alim McNeill Is In Concussion Protocol, But Lions Getting Healthier
The Detroit Lions have been battered by injuries throughout the year, with a whopping 18 players currently on injured reserve. In addition to the players on IR, the Lions had four starters on the active roster miss Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee), defensive end Josh Paschal (knee) and defensive tackles Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) and DJ Reader (shoulder) all missed the primetime showdown. During the game, starting defensive tackle Alim McNeill was injured and wound up being ruled out. After the game, McNeill was reportedly entered into concussion protocol.
On Monday, coach Dan Campbell offered a positive update on the Lions' series of players who missed Thursday's game. While he doesn't know for certain exactly which of those players will play for Detroit this week, he felt good about the potential of multiple options returning.
"I don't know — I know this, everyone of our guys, it's much more positive. Everyone is healing up. We're better than we were last week," Campbell said. "I don't know yet how many we'll get back, and honestly I might not know until Thursday of this week just exactly where we're at. I'm feeling better about (Taylor) Decker, but yet I need to see. And the d-line is in flux. There's a chance Levi (Onwuzurike) could be back. (Alim McNeill) Mac's got to pass protocol and everything, and he did not take a step back so as long as he can clear that sounds positive. But it's just gonna take time to figure some of this out."
As for the injured reserve players, there are multiple options who are eligible to return in the coming weeks. Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) is eligible to return beginning this week, while Alex Anzalone, Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (finger) are all eligible to return beginning next week.
Campbell explained that he plans to converse with the front office and training staff about Rakestraw and Melifonwu, while Anzalone was initially given a timetable of 6-to-8 weeks to recover from his injury. That timeline would the veteran linebacker back on the field right around the end of the regular season or playoff opener.
The head coach also explained that wide receiver/punt returner Kalif Raymond (foot) is on the same timeline as Anzalone.
"We'll have that conversation about (Ennis) Rakestraw and Iffy (Melifonwu) next week, because that'll be through their four-week period," Campbell said. "We feel like Alex is on pace to towards the end of this season. Could be the last game, might not be til the playoffs, but we feel good about getting him back. I think Kalif (Raymond) is probably in that boat, probably where Alex (Anzalone) is at. And then Jalen Reeves-Maybin is better, but it's just slow-going right now. I don't really know where he could be. There's a chance we get him in a few weeks, there's a chance we don't."
Aidan Hutchinson update
On Sunday, reports surfaced that star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (leg) could return as soon as the NFC Championship. However, Campbell had a more mild approach when asked Monday, stating that he couldn't provide a timeline.
Campbell has been adamant that he wouldn't count Hutchinson out when it comes to returning sooner than expected, making the star defender's recovery intriguing to follow.
"Honestly, I'm where I was when the injury happened, and that's always just saying, 'Look, this is a tough injury.' It is, but I would just never count him out just knowing who he is," Campbell explained. "And he's working, he is progressing, but I can't say — I can't give you a timeline. And I don't know if he'll have the time to get there, but if anyone could, it's him."