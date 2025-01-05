Best Bet: St. Brown Shines on Sunday Night
The Detroit Lions have a massive matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Both teams are battling for the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, with the winner of the primetime tilt earning both honors. In big games like these, stars shine the brightest.
For Detroit, one of the biggest stars is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has already surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season and has become one of the best at his position in the entire league.
St. Brown has been able to succeed against the Vikings throughout his career, totaling 56 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns in seven games against his division rival.
With so much at stake on Sunday, St. Brown could once again come up big for Detroit. PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis is predicting the wideout to have another big game in Sunday's pivotal contest.
Ellis believes St. Brown will reach the end zone for the 13th time this season, which is currently available at (-110) odds via Draft Kings Sportsbook.
"The biggest game calls for the biggest players to step up. Amon-Ra St. Brown lives for these opportunities and this game stacks up nicely for the Lions’ lead receiver," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Minnesota has been a team that ASB has feasted on. In his last three games against the Vikings, St. Brown has over 100 receiving yards (+140 on Sunday night) and a TD catch in each contest. That includes the meeting at Minnesota. "
Key Matchup: Lions' Secondary vs. Justin Jefferson
Detroit has the chance to exploit the Vikings' blitzing style. The team did so in the first meeting between the two squads, as St. Brown hauled in a touchdown against a Cover-0 blitz from the Vikings.
Ellis believes the Lions could strike in similar fashion, which could set up another big night for the USC product.
"The Vikings like to blitz and I don’t see that changing on Sunday. That just leaves the door open for St. Brown to win 1-on-1 battles and be a quick-strike option," Ellis explained. "Around the goal line, it’s clear that the Lions know how to utilize St. Brown as well. He has scored a TD in 11 of 16 games already. I think the Sun God scores again on Sunday night as part of another big performance against Minnesota."
