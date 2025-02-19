Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Cornerbacks in 2025
The Detroit Lions played the majority of the 2024 season with Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold as their top two outside cornerbacks.
Davis, acquired from the Buccaneers via trade last offseason, put together a productive campaign. Meanwhile, Arnold – a first-year pro in ‘24 – struggled to stay in front of opposing teams’ pass-catchers for most of the season.
Davis could be one-and-done in Detroit, too, as he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the contract status of the cornerbacks that spent the 2024 campaign in Motown.
Carlton Davis
Davis, Detroit's top cornerback in 2024, amassed 11 passes defensed, two interceptions and a 74.5 Pro Football Focus overall grade this past season.
It could have been his first and last season in Detroit, too, because he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Per Spotrac, his 2025-27 contract years automatically void 23 days before the start of the 2025 league year. He will carry a cap hit of $9,823,456 in 2025, while possessing that same figure in remaining guarantees.
Terrion Arnold
Arnold experienced his fair share of growing pains in his debut NFL season. He ended up with zero interceptions and an underwhelming coverage grade of 50.4 from Pro Football Focus.
The Alabama product is signed through 2027, and has a fifth-year option for 2028 as part of his rookie deal. Additionally, he will count $3,259,934 against the cap in 2025, and he possesses $11,735,763 in remaining guarantees.
Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw, just like Arnold, endured his fair share of struggles as a rookie a season ago.
He finished the 2024 campaign on injured reserve, and is signed through 2027. He will carry a cap hit of $1,473,806 this upcoming season, and he has $2,241,896 in guarantees remaining.
Amik Robertson
Robertson ended the ‘24 season as one of Detroit's starting outside cornerbacks. He notably limited the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson to three catches for 54 yards in the regular season finale.
The 26-year-old is currently recovering from a broken arm he suffered in the Lions’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Commanders.
Robertson, who is signed through 2025, will carry with him a cap hit of $6.4 million this upcoming season. He also possesses $1,650,000 in remaining guarantees.
Kindle Vildor
Vildor ended the ‘24 campaign as one of Detroit's key reserves at cornerback. He suited up for each of the team's 17 regular season contests, and recorded 16 total tackles, three passes defensed and zero interceptions. He also earned a lackluster PFF overall mark of 48.3 for his efforts.
Vildor, who joined the Lions in 2023, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Khalil Dorsey
Dorsey, just like Vildor, played a key reserve role in Detroit's cornerbacks room each of the past two seasons. Dorsey played in 14 games in 2024, compiling 14 total tackles, two passes defensed and a 47.7 overall mark from PFF.
Dorsey will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the Lions go in a different direction.
Emmanuel Moseley
Moseley played in just three total games the past two seasons, and ended the ‘24 season on the non-football injury list.
The 28-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent come the start of free agency. After an injury-plagued two-year stint in Detroit, he will likely be looking for employment elsewhere in 2025.
Stantley Thomas-Oliver
Thomas-Oliver, who suited up for a lone contest in 2024, finished the season on the Lions’ practice squad. He is signed to a futures contract, and will count $1.1 million against the cap this upcoming season.