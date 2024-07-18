Which Lions Rookie Will Have Biggest Impact?
The Detroit Lions bolstered their secondary throughout the offseason, including a pair of additions made in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Detroit's biggest move was to trade up from the 29th overall pick to select cornerback Terrion Arnold out of Alabama. Arnold had a banner season for the Crimson Tide last year and projects as a strong talent in the secondary for Aaron Glenn's defense.
Each of the team's in the NFC North improved within the Draft, setting the stage for increased competition within the four teams. All are chasing Detroit, the reigning division champ, and each team's rookie class could play an impactful role.
Here's a look at each team's most impactful rookie for the 2024 season, with insight from team publishers across the division.
Detroit Lions
Terrion Arnold. The No. 24 overall pick has the chance to start right away for the Lions. After being one of the league's worst pass defenses in 2023, they revamped their secondary this offseason. His instincts and fearless mentality suggest he'll acclimate quickly, and he has the potential to be the lockdown corner the Lions’ defense lacked in recent years. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Green Bay Packers
Javon Bullard. The Packers had five picks in the top 100. The second of those picks, Bullard, is the one who must be an immediate difference-maker. Green Bay had one of the worst safety groups in the NFL last season. The primary starters, Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens, combined for four passes defensed. McKinney is proven, but the Packers need Bullard—the first of three safeties drafted—to be an impact player as well. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Turner. You don’t have to gauge this one any further than reminding yourself that star left tackle Christian Darrisaw was wowed by Turner during minicamp. Turner’s explosiveness on the edge in Brian Flores’s defensive scheme makes him an immediate Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite. —Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams. The No. 1 pick in the draft will start and his success will determine if the Bears content for the NFC North division title. He’ll also have a big impact on rookie receiver Rome Odunze. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI