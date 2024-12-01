Dan Campbell: Lions' Injuries Are 'Freak Deal'
The Detroit Lions have battled a number of injuries over the course of the 2024 season, with the defense getting hit particularly hard.
Defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport are both believed to be out for the season, along with linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes. Fellow linebacker Alex Anzalone is sidelined with a broken forearm as well.
As a result, the Lions have been forced to make additions for depth purposes, and rely on veteran acquisitions to play serviceable roles. While the Lions have started the season 11-1 and look like one of the NFL's best teams, it hasn't come without tribulations.
On Sunday, coach Dan Campbell said he didn't believe that there was any factor as to why the hits have kept coming. Rather, he equated it to the NFL being topsy turvy at times and teams being hit harder than others from time to time.
"We look at everything every year. This time last year, we were one of the healthiest teams, and we've done the same thing. So, yeah, we look at everything," Campbell said. "We'll be able to deep-dive this in the offseason, but really it is, it's the same thing we did last year. Some of these have just kind of been one of those, like chalk it up to, 'That's a freak deal. That's kind of an odd thing that happened and how it happened.' There's no rhyme or reason and this happens, I mean it just does. As long as I've been in this league, as a player and as a coach, some years are great, and some years it's just like this. And you overcome it."
On the offensive side, the Lions played without left tackle Taylor Decker on Thursday. The offensive tackle is nursing a knee injury, and Campbell said he is considered day-to-day for the upcoming game against Green Bay.
"Better and better. I still think he's day-to-day," Campbell said. "I think it'll come down to the wire with him, whether he can go or not this week. He's certainly better."
'No comment' on Jahmyr Gibbs photo
The Lions had a controversy of sorts develop on Saturday when Campbell was asked about a social media post appearing to publicize terminology of coordinator Ben Johnson's offense.
Lions supporters were concerned over the weekend when they learned that secrets of the offense were accidentally leaked by running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The second-year running back posted a photo of fellow running back Jermar Jefferson in front of a whiteboard filled with what appeared to be terminology that the offense uses.
With the Lions entering a tough stretch, any competitive advantage found by an opponent could be costly for a team looking to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
When asked about the photo and if the team would make any changes, Campbell replied, "No comment."