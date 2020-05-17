AllLions
For WR Danny Amendola, Yoga Keeps Muscles Pliable

John Maakaron

In the NFL, players put their bodies through rigorous workouts to be able to compete and perform at the highest levels. 

In recent years, numerous professional athletes have turned to yoga as a counterbalance to physical toll strength training inevitably takes on the human body.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has completely altered the NFL offseason regime, players have been forced to conduct football drills and workouts on their own.

Virtual online classroom learning is taking place with their respective teams during two-hour meetings. 

“The biggest difference right now is we’re all talking about it and then we hang up the Zoom call and I go chase three kids and Danny (Amendola) goes and does yoga in his underwear or whatever, and Kenny (Golladay is) catching balls from a Jugs,” Matthew Stafford told Detroit media during a Zoom video conference. “I don’t know what these guys are doing, but we’re not working on the same stuff at the same time.”

Back in 2016, Amendola was featured in the October edition of Mens Health. 

Along with several other NFL athletes, Amendola discussed how he gets his mind and body ready for the rigors of competition.

"It keeps my muscles pliable," he revealed.

After previous stops with the Rams, Patriots and Miami Dolphins, Amendola originally signed with Detroit in 2019.

The 34-year-old had success in his first season with the Lions.

In fact, he was just 11 yards shy of a career-high in receiving yards.

In 2019, Amendola recorded 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

Back in February, Amendola re-signed with the Lions to remain with the team for one more season. 

