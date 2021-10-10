Detroit Lions' Week 5 Inactives
The Detroit Lions (0-4) are 10-point road underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3).
After struggling to convert on fourth down late in the game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Dan Campbell expressed that the emphasis this week would be on short yardage situations.
On Friday, Campbell explained to reporters what was learned from the struggles of the offense on short yardage situations against the Bears.
“Look, I think that it’s -- well, what you learn is you learn a lot about how these guys handle pressure, not only in the game," Campbell said. "You have an idea, but the more pressure you can put them under in practice -- and there again, to see who steps up and maybe who doesn’t do well. Who are the guys that are pretty inconsistent when you’re in these ‘Got to have it,’ downs? I think some of that stuff shows up.
Campbell commented further, "I think it breeds confidence. The only way to gain confidence is demonstrated ability and so, to be able to go out there and demonstrate offensively that, ‘Yes, we can convert on these.’ Now, I’ll be honest with you, it’s been really 50-50. Defense has won half of them, offense has won half of them. However, it’s good because there is a competitive spirit to it and I just think the more we can put our guys in that, the better it is for all of us as young as we are.”
Here is the list of the Lions' Week 5 inactives:
DL Eric Banks
DE Jashon Cornell
Recommended Lions Articles
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 5 Projected Depth Chart
Here are members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.
Predictions: Lions-Vikings
The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 5 contest between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
RB Jermar Jefferson
WR Tom Kennedy
LB Jessie Lemonier
CB Daryl Worley
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more