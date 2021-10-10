    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Detroit Lions' Week 5 Inactives

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 5 inactive list against the Minnesota Vikings.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions (0-4) are 10-point road underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3).

    After struggling to convert on fourth down late in the game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Dan Campbell expressed that the emphasis this week would be on short yardage situations. 

    On Friday, Campbell explained to reporters what was learned from the struggles of the offense on short yardage situations against the Bears.

    “Look, I think that it’s -- well, what you learn is you learn a lot about how these guys handle pressure, not only in the game," Campbell said. "You have an idea, but the more pressure you can put them under in practice -- and there again, to see who steps up and maybe who doesn’t do well. Who are the guys that are pretty inconsistent when you’re in these ‘Got to have it,’ downs? I think some of that stuff shows up. 

    Campbell commented further, "I think it breeds confidence. The only way to gain confidence is demonstrated ability and so, to be able to go out there and demonstrate offensively that, ‘Yes, we can convert on these.’ Now, I’ll be honest with you, it’s been really 50-50. Defense has won half of them, offense has won half of them. However, it’s good because there is a competitive spirit to it and I just think the more we can put our guys in that, the better it is for all of us as young as we are.”

    Here is the list of the Lions' Week 5 inactives:

    DL Eric Banks 

    DE Jashon Cornell

    Recommended Lions Articles

    campbell5

    How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

    Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

    raymond5

    Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 5 Projected Depth Chart

    Here are members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

    cousins5

    Predictions: Lions-Vikings

    The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 5 contest between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

    RB Jermar Jefferson

    WR Tom Kennedy 

    LB Jessie Lemonier

    CB Daryl Worley  

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    jefferson5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Week 5 Inactives

    just now
    campbell5
    News

    How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

    1 hour ago
    raymond5
    News

    Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 5 Projected Depth Chart

    2 hours ago
    cousins5
    News

    Predictions: Lions-Vikings

    3 hours ago
    sewell5
    News

    Report: Hockenson, Sewell Will Be Active against Vikings

    3 hours ago
    haskins5
    News

    Look: Hassan Haskins Hurdles Cornhuskers Defender

    12 hours ago
    harbaugh5
    News

    Predictions: Michigan-Nebraska

    19 hours ago
    jefferson5
    News

    Dan Campbell Reveals Why RB Jermar Jefferson Has Not Played Yet

    21 hours ago