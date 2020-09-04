SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

All Lions: Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projections

John Maakaron

Ahead of this weekend, head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn must collaborate with the coaching staff to decide which players should remain on the 53-man active roster. 

Does Patricia feel he got everything he needed out of this year's abbreviated training camp?

"I think we’ve tried to maximize the amount of time that we’ve had," Patricia said Thursday in a video conference with Detroit media. "We are 12 practices into training camp, that is not enough. We all know that. So, we have some ground to make up. We also understand that if we can get the basics and the fundamentals and kind of the core of what we want to do in and taught -- we’re going to add on it as we go through the season, and we’re going to need the month of September to do that. Certainly just making sure that we’ve taught all the different aspects of the game is the biggest part of it."

This week, many reporters and analysts released who they felt would make the 2020 roster.

Here is a collection of Detroit Lions 53-man roster projections published this week ahead of Saturday's roster cut downs. 

Some will require a paid subscription, while others are not behind any paywall.

  • John Maakaron, SI All Lions 53-man roster projection
  • Erik Schlitt, USA Today's Lions Wire 53-man roster projection
  • Jeremy Reisman, Pride of Detroit dueling 53-man roster projection podcast 
  • Justin Rogers, The Detroit News 53-man roster projection (Subscription required)
  • Benjamin Raven, MLive 53-man roster projection (Subscription required)
  • Kyle Meinke, MLive 53-man roster projection (Subscription required)
  • Michael Rothstein, ESPN 53-man roster projection (ESPN+ required) 
  • Chris Burke, The Athletic 53-man roster projection (Subscription required)
  • Jeremy Friedrichs, SideLion Report 53-man roster projection

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I think Patricia and Quinn are going to have some very tough choices

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Who's on the Bubble?

As training camp comes to a close for the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, who are the players that will be fighting for roster spots this weekend?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Stafford Tells Burleson: "I'm Going for the MVP"

Matthew Stafford texts former teammate about his desire to be the NFL MVP in 2020.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Announce Official Betting Partner

Read more on the Detroit Lions announcement of a new official betting partner.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Bob Quinn Building Solid Foundation for Future

Read more on why Lions general manager Bob Quinn is building a solid foundation for the future in Detroit

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports

Projecting Bo Scarbrough's 2020 Stats

Projecting Bo Scarbrough's stats for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Immediate Changes Cory Undlin Must Make

Read more to find out what three immediate changes Cory Undlin must make as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Vito Chirco

by

Lions74

Inside Ford Field: 3 Observations from Practice in Detroit

Read more on the Detroit Lions' practice Wednesday at Ford Field.

John Maakaron

by

Fatcatt

Can Chase Daniel Lead Lions to One Victory in 2020 If Needed?

Read more on if Detroit's backup quarterback can lead the team to victory if an injury were to occur to Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jesse James Describes "Pretty Brutal" First Season in Detroit

Read more on Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James' "pretty brutal" first season with his new team.

John Maakaron

Taylor Decker: 'This City Has Become My Home'

Taylor Decker wants to remain a member of the Detroit Lions for his entire career.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m