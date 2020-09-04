All Lions: Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projections

Ahead of this weekend, head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn must collaborate with the coaching staff to decide which players should remain on the 53-man active roster.

Does Patricia feel he got everything he needed out of this year's abbreviated training camp?

"I think we’ve tried to maximize the amount of time that we’ve had," Patricia said Thursday in a video conference with Detroit media. "We are 12 practices into training camp, that is not enough. We all know that. So, we have some ground to make up. We also understand that if we can get the basics and the fundamentals and kind of the core of what we want to do in and taught -- we’re going to add on it as we go through the season, and we’re going to need the month of September to do that. Certainly just making sure that we’ve taught all the different aspects of the game is the biggest part of it."

This week, many reporters and analysts released who they felt would make the 2020 roster.

Here is a collection of Detroit Lions 53-man roster projections published this week ahead of Saturday's roster cut downs.

Some will require a paid subscription, while others are not behind any paywall.

