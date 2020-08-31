Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes the Final Cut?

The Detroit Lions and the rest of the teams in the National Football League will be required to reduce their 80-man training camp rosters to 53 on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Veterans and rookies will by vying for coveted roster positions this week of practice.

Here is who could be on Detroit's roster when the season begins against the Chicago Bears in less than two weeks.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford, Chase Daniel, David Blough (3)

Chase Daniel admitted Saturday that Blough has more of a grasp of Darrell Bevell's offense than he does.

"I mean, he's got a better grasp of the offense than me, so I'm really the one playing catch up," Daniel said. "If anything, he's the one mentoring me on the offense."

Running Back

Kerryon Johnson, D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Williams, Ty Johnson, Jason Cabinda (FB) (5)

Bo Scarbrough may have just lost out on his roster position with the recent acquisition of Williams. Missing most of this year's camp could spell the end of Scarbrough's time in Detroit.

Wide receiver

Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola, Quintez Cephus, Marvin Hall, Jamal Agnew (6)

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson, Jesse James, Isaac Nauta (3)

Hunter Bryant and Matt Sokol have made the coaches job much more challenging with their solid performances during training camp.

Detroit chooses to stick with veterans who understand the system as they head into the start of a critical season.

Offensive line

Taylor Decker, Joe Dahl, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tyrell Crosby, Kenny Wiggins, Logan Stenberg (8)

Stenberg has been receiving reps as the backup center and is likely going to see limited playing time his rookie season.

Jackson has all but locked up the right guard position based on his solid training camp performance.

Crosby and Wiggins have been cross-trained and should provide reliable depth and productivity in Detroit's guard rotation.

Defensive line

Trey Flowers, Danny Shelton, Nick Williams, Romeo Okwara, Da’Shawn Hand, Kevin Wilkins, John Penisini (7)

New defensive coordinator Cory Undlin likely placed in a recommendation for the newly acquired Wilkins. Kevin Strong unfortunately loses the battle for a depth position on Detroit's defensive line.

Linebacker

Jamie Collins, Jahlani Tavai, Jarrad Davis, Christian Jones, Julian Okwara, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Reggie Ragland (7)

One of the early observations that will be made will be who is playing at what positions early in the regular season.

Detroit's linebacking corps is better than last year's edition and will rely upon the veteran leadership of Collins and Ragland to execute Matt Patricia's weekly game plan.

Cornerback

Desmond Trufant, Jeff Okudah, Justin Coleman, Amani Oruwariye, Tony McRae, Daryl Roberts (6)

Safeties

Duron Harmon, Tracy Walker, Will Harris, C.J. Moore, Miles Killebrew (5)

Harris must perform better in his sophomore campaign. While he likely will serve as a backup, the experiences he gained as a rookie should aid in his progression in Detroit's secondary.

Specialists

Matt Prater, Jack Fox, Don Muhlbach (3)

