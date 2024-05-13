Detroit Lions Sell Out Season Tickets for 2024 Season
The Detroit Lions announced season ticket memberships have sold out for the 2024 NFL season.
Since the team's new front office and coaching staff was assembled back in 2021, the team has made strides to ensure the fan experience at Ford Field has improved, especially with the play on the field.
It has been clearly noticed across the National Football League that Ford Field is becoming one of the toughest venues to play at, as decibel counts are often reaching record levels.
Last season was the first occasion in Ford Field’s history that every season ticket was purchased, causing a waitlist for Lions loyal memberships to be established.
"Our Lions Loyal Members are the heartbeat of our fanbase and the true foundation of our incredible home field advantage,” said Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner in a statement. “We are proud to have reached a sellout of memberships and want to encourage interested fans to join the waitlist for the best opportunity to attend our games at Ford Field in 2025 and beyond.”
In 2023, Detroit's emerging roster was able to win two postseason games in front of the home fans, giving many supporters hope the team can take the next step forward in 2024.
