Jared Goff Expected to Be 'Next' Quarterback to Land Extension
The Detroit Lions have been actively negotiating with franchise quarterback Jared Goff for what is expected to be a long-term contract extension that should more than double the 29-year-old's average annual salary.
After general manager Brad Holmes stated that Goff "earned" an extension, the discussion online has revolved around when the signal-caller will get his deal completed.
A viable reason why Goff's deal has not already been announced is the Lions are waiting for other quarterback deals to get taken care of in order to have a much better picture of the market.
According to a recent ESPN report, Goff is believed to be next in line to officially land a "megadeal".
NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler expressed on SportsCenter over the weekend, "The Lions are on record that Jared Goff, signing him to an extension, is a 'high priority' so they are working on this. The feeling around the league from the people I've talked to is that Goff will be the next quarterback to score that megadeal. You've got Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, some others like maybe Dak Prescott down the road but Goff and the Lions seem to be the closest. Nothing imminent right now but they insist this is something they've been talking about, and the Lions are committed to keeping their core together."
This offseason, Holmes has already rewarded Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell with lucrative extensions.
"Amon-Ra St. Brown, kept him on a huge four-year deal, right tackle Penei Sewell four-year deal, so Goff could be the next with a four-year deal," Fowler reported. "The market is pretty clear, though. You're looking at $50-plus million for a lot of these quarterbacks per year. We'll see how far the Lions are willing to go."
