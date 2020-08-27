Detroit Lions Training Camp: Depth Concerns at Multiple Positions

Matt Patricia discussed wanting to observe a general increase in the overall intensity of practice these next few days.

"This is a week where we’re building towards the end of the week for a little bit more of an intense, competitive practice here this weekend," Patricia said Thursday via a video conference with Detroit media.

He explained further, "We take it as it comes here, with injuries and the health of the players. But, if we stay on track with that, we try to get some really good competition this weekend. Then, mid-next week will be another target point for us, so that it’s far enough away from the start of the season, but also we’ll get enough of an evaluation -- whether it’s front-end evaluation of the roster or back-end evaluation of the roster. We want to make sure we have time to do that.”

It is apparent the health of certain players is being monitored to ensure availability once the season starts in mid-September.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift is still nursing a muscle strain, and is being eased back into practice.

Along with Swift, Taylor Decker and Trey Flowers did not participate during team drills on Thursday.

Patricia also announced that Da'Shawn Hand, Bo Scarbrough and Hunter Bryant would not participate in practice.

A general concern started to emerge when right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and tackle Dan Skipper left Thursday's practice with injuries.

If those particular injuries linger, Detroit is quite thin in regard to its depth along the offensive line.

A deeper look also reveals some depth issues in the secondary.

If Detroit suffers an injury to any of its starters in the secondary, it could be quite disastrous for Detroit's season.

Safety Will Harris is still learning on the job, and has struggled throughout training camp to gain traction playing safety.

A look at the depth chart in the secondary behind the starters does not give anyone confidence at this point in training camp.

Cornerback

1.) Desmond Trufant

2.) Amani Oruwariye

3.) Justin Coleman

4.) Jeff Okudah

5.) Darryl Roberts

6.) Mike Ford

7.) Tony McRae

8.) Dee Virgin

Safety

1.) Tracy Walker

2.) Duron Harmon

3.) Will Harris

4.) Jayron Kearse

5.) C.J. Moore

Here are several other observations from Thursday:

Jeff Okudah

Okudah's competitiveness is apparent, and he appears to be relishing his reps against wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

While Cephus has gotten the best of Okudah, Detroit's first-round pick was able to break up a pass covering the talented rookie wide receiver in Thursday's practice.

"Jeff is extremely competitive," Patricia said. "He wants to compete on every play. It’s just learning some of the things and how we do them that I think he’s made some really great strides on. I really think he’s done a good job and improved in that area. I think the communication of the defense is a big part of it, especially at the corner position, working with the safeties (and) being able to get that communication down. I think he’s done a really good job of that, too. It’s a progression; it’s a long road."

T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson had some drops Thursday, but he also displayed his high level of competitiveness when mistakes were made.

He was observed slamming his helmet after a play was broken up in the end zone.

Consequences for mistakes

On Wednesday, when Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow fumbled a snap, they were forced to run a lap.

Even though the offense was regularly winning battles and making plays during Thursday's practice -- when one mistake was made, players hit the practice field for push-ups.

Crank up the noise

It was time for situational football Thursday.

During first-and-second-team offensive drills, the music playing was noticeably raised to simulate potential noise used by opponents on the road.

You can never be unprepared, so Patricia and the coaching staff attempted to replicate different scenarios that could take place in an opponent's stadium.