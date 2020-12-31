Top 3 Moments of Detroit Lions' 2020 Season

What was your favorite Detroit Lions memory of 2020?

The Detroit Lions 2020 season will go down as just another losing season among many others that have disappointed supporters.

After it became overwhelmingly clear that head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn were in over their heads, the organization decided to dismiss the duo from New England following the nationally televised Thanksgiving Day game against the Houston Texans.

Despite the struggles, the season did produce a myriad of positive memories that supporters will remember for years to come.

Without further ado, here are my favorite memories of the 2020 season.

1.) Detroit Lions defeat Atlanta Falcons, 23-22

As a result of Falcons running back Todd Gurley inadvertently scoring with over 1:00 left on the clock, it provided Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense one last opportunity to win the game.

And the offense capitalized when Stafford found tight end T.J. Hockenson in the end zone as time expired.

Detroit's win evened its season record at 3-3.

2.) Darrell Bevell earns first career head coaching victory against Chicago Bears

Defensive end Romeo Okwara came up with a strip-sack of Trubisky late in the fourth-quarter that was recovered by rookie defensive lineman John Penisini.

The Lions took advantage of the Bears error, and scored on their subsequent drive via an Adrian Peterson goal-line rush.

It put Detroit in the lead for good at 34-30.

With the victory, Detroit improves their record to 5-7 on the season and provided their interim head coach a memory he won't soon forget.

3.) Matthew Stafford leads offense on game-winning drive over Washington with 16 seconds remaining

Many will remember several of the blown leads this past season, and the game against Washington was almost another game Detroit let slip away.

Washington was able to tie the game last at 27, but left Stafford and Detroit's offense with enough time for a game-winning score.

How much time?

16 seconds to be exact.

Stafford took his down the field and into field-goal range in just three plays.

Prater proceeded to execute a 59-yard kick as time expired, giving the Lions the 30-27 win.

“In my time here, we’ve been in a lot of those situations where we just stay calm. We’re in the huddle and we just said, ‘Hey, we got this. Let’s get this.’ Nine says, ‘We got this. All we need is this.’ So when you literally take it play by play, you have confidence that you can get it done and we showed that today," wide receiver Marvin Jones said following the victory.

