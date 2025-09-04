All Lions

Detroit Lions Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Rookie WR Returns

Detroit Lions release second injury report ahead of Packers Week 1 game.

John Maakaron

Fans watch a high school football game that took place at Ford Field
Fans watch a high school football game that took place at Ford Field / Lenny Padilla/Sentinel Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon, following a scheduled off day.

Rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who had been battling an illness, returned to the practice field and participated in individual drills.

Those not spotted included running back Sione Vaki and linebacker Trevor Nowaske.

Offensive coordinator John Morton was asked prior to practice what gave him confidence in what he saw from the former Arkansas Razorbacks wideout.

Based on his solid training camp, the team made the decision to trade veteran Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

TeSlaa was able to showcase his size, strength and sure-handedness in multiple preseason games. Head coach Dan Campbell has stated the team was looking to utilize his skills, even early in the regular season.

It figures the young wideout will also contribute some on special teams.

“Yeah, I think TeSlaa did a great job in training camp, here in practice, and he made plays," Morton said. "He got better every single day, carried over to the game, we thought he did an unbelievable job. He’s a smart kid, he’s tough, there are some good things that he can do that’s going to help us this year.

"He took advantage of the opportunity when (Jaguars WR) Tim (Patrick) was out. Tim will be missed. I was around Tim in Denver, I love him. He was an unbelievable teammate and wish him the best.”

Lions Week 1 Thursday injury report

Sione Vaki -- Hamstring (NP)
Trevor Nowaske -- Elbow (NP)
Isaac TeSlaa -- Illness (LP)
Jamarco Jones -- Ankle (LP)
Kayode Awosika -- Shoulder (FP)

