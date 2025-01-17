Podcast: Lions Divisional Round Preview, Hendon Hooker Buzz
The Detroit Lions are making final preparations for their Divisional Round matchup with the Washington Commanders.
After a first-round bye, the Lions are set to embark on the latest step of their journey toward their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl in Saturday's game against the Commanders.
While the team was enjoying its bye week, however, coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn were interviewing for vacant head coaching jobs across the league. Even though they've fully shifted their focus to the Commanders, there remains buzz about where they could end up next season.
One potential avenue for Johnson would be to join the Las Vegas Raiders, and Saturday could serve as an audition as Raiders' minority owner and Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady will be part of FOX's broadcasting team for the game.
As Raiders insider Hondo Carpenter suggested, Johnson could decide to take a member of the Lions' roster with him to the Raiders if he was to take the head coaching job and work out a trade with the Lions for backup quarterback Hendon Hooker.
"Maybe Ben Johnson takes Hendon Hooker with him wherever he goes," this writer said. "Maybe he gets that front office personnel to throw out a second-round pick to the Lions, a little favor. 'Hey, Ben. You won us a Super Bowl. We'll throw you a favor. Give us a second-rounder and you take Hendon Hooker.' Someone that knows the system right away. Hendon Hooker should be like, 'Ben, make it happen.' Because you don't want to sit your whole career behind Jared Goff, who is gonna be the Lions' quarterback for the next five years."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast provides a comprehensive preview for the Lions' Divisional Round showdown with the Washington Commanders. The hosts break down keys to the game, offer bold predictions, and share how they believe the game will play out.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.
Additional reading
1.) 5Q: Who Must Lions Worry About on Commanders?
2.) Maxx Crosby Praises Lions, Dan Campbell: Selfishly, I'm Mad
3.) Notable: What Commanders Are Saying about Detroit Lions