Maxx Crosby Praises Lions, Dan Campbell: Selfishly, I'm Mad
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has heard all the praise for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and is slightly irritated seeing his hometown team enjoy so much success.
Appearing on 'Good Morning Football' this week, the talented defensive lineman discussed the 15-2 Lions and what he has been hearing from former teammates.
“It kind of bothers me because I had to wait my whole childhood for them to be good, and now that I’m in the league they’re Super Bowl contenders," Crosby said. "Selfishly, I’m kind of mad at them. In all realness, seeing what Dan Campbell has built, hearing what those guys say about him — Amik Robertson, former teammate, is out there. Pat O’Connor was my teammate at Eastern Michigan, he’s there with Detroit. Everybody says the same thing.
"They’re like, ‘I hope one day you get to be in that locker room with coach Campbell.’ He’s incredible. They said he’d literally die for the players. He lives by that," Crosby commented further. "The things you see in the locker room postgame and the interviews, that’s who he is. People kind of clowned him at first, they’re like, ‘The kneecaps stuff and all that is out of this world.’ It’s incredible to see for the city of Detroit."
After several years rebuilding, Detroit sports teams are enjoying a little bit of a renaissance. The Tigers made the MLB playoffs, and both the Pistons and Red Wings have enjoyed success in their respective seasons recently.
"My mom was born, raised in Detroit, my aunts and uncles. I grew up in Michigan right down the street. It’s incredible to see for the city because it’s been some long years," said Crosby. "The Lions haven’t won in a long time and now you see the Pistons winning, the Red Wings are winning and I have to watch from a distance. Even the Tigers, the Tigers are back winning. I’m like, ‘Damn, now I’m in Vegas.’ My whole childhood, I was in a tough place.”
Speaking with reporters ahead of Detroit's first playoff game this season, cornerback Amik Robertson expressed fond memories of his time in Las Vegas.
“I enjoyed my time with the Raiders, I have nothing bad to say about the Raiders. I just think they had a lot of guys in that building with the Raiders that had that killer mentality," Robertson explained. "Here, it’s a lot more guys that have that mentality of — they play at a high level, always around the ball, the detail and they play Lions football, which is hard-nosed football. I just felt like I was able to fit right in. That’s my style of play.”
Detroit's talented defensive back expressed that a few of his former teammates are happy for him and for the success of the team.
“I hear from a couple of my old teammates, coaches. They see us very successful," Robertson said. "Some players are happy for me, some players are rooting for us. Some of my old teammates are rooting for not only me, but rooting for us because they understand where this organization comes from and how this organization was able to build each other up from the ground up.”