Why Lions Salary Cap Commitment to Cam Sutton Changed
New information suggests that the Detroit Lions’ three-year, $33 million contract with cornerback Cam Sutton may not be fully voided after the organization released him earlier this offseason.
Detroit made the decision to part ways with Sutton, who was entering the second year of his contract, after the defender faced domestic battery allegations stemming from an incident in Florida.
Sutton had $10.5 million guaranteed on his contract heading into 2024, and at the time of his release it was uncertain whether he would be given that payout given the circumstances of his departure.
OverTheCap showed the Lions initially voided the guarantees on his contract upon releasing him, but the team's cap figures have recently changed. On June 2, the site showed that the Lions ranked third in the league with over $40 million in cap space, but that amount has been changed to show they have $34,586,715 in available monies.
The Lions also recently signed Jake Bates to a two-year, $1.75 million contract that has also lessened the amount of cap space.
According to OTC's Jason Fitzgerald, Sutton plans to file a grievance with the league that would alter the team's cap commitments.
Detroit also has his signing bonus for next season, which is $6.54 million, on its books for 2025. Since being released, Sutton has returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a new contract. Sutton played the first
Whether or not the Lions will ultimately pay out Sutton's cap figure from this season will depend on an arbitration hearing. In the meantime, 40 percent of the amount Sutton is requesting, which equals $4.2 million, is being placed on the Lions' current cap amount, hence the decrease in available space.
If Sutton wins the arbitration hearing, the Lions will likely be forced to pay him more than the initial $4.2 million that is currently being held.