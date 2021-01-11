Date of Ed Dodds Interview Revealed with Detroit Lions

Following the Indianapolis Colts' elimination from the postseason, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds will now interview with the Lions.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Dodds will interview in Detroit on Tuesday.

During his time as a senior executive of player personnel with the Seattle Seahawks, Dodds was credited with having drafted quarterback Russell Wilson and with having been the instrumental force behind the "Legion of Boom."

Additionally, he’s been part of a front office that drafted notable players like wideout Tyler Lockett, defensive end Frank Clark, safety Earl Thomas and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Recently, the Colts front-office executive decided to withdraw his name from consideration for the opening in Carolina.

Dodds was a candidate for Cleveland’s opening last season, before deciding to withdraw his name.

Dodds has been with the Colts since 2017, and previously worked for the Raiders and Seahawks.

With the Colts, he has worked to draft late-round running backs who have been productive in Frank Reich's offense, including fourth-rounder Nyheim Hines and fifth-rounder Jordan Wilkins.

Detroit has also recently interviewed Jeff Ireland, New Orleans Saints vice president/assistant general manager and college scouting director, for its GM vacancy which was created when former Lions general manager Bob Quinn was dismissed during the 2020 season.

