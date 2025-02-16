Eight Cornerbacks Lions Should Watch at NFL Scouting Combine

Maxwell Hairston is a twitched up PLAYMAKER.



In 20 starts, Hairston has allowed a 72.7 passer rating with 6 INTs and 8 PBUs.



At 5’11 179lbs, Hairston is an asset coming downhill vs. the run/RPO game, missing only 8% of tackles in 2023 as an outside CB.



Day 2 talent, for now.