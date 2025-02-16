Eight Cornerbacks Lions Should Watch at NFL Scouting Combine
The Detroit Lions' secondary has questions heading into 2025, most notably with whether or not top veteran Carlton Davis will return.
If the veteran signs elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent, the Lions could be relying on youth alongside veteran Amik Robertson. If that's the case, adding another young corner to the mix through the draft is a viable option.
The NFL Scouting Combine, set to take place from Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis, Indiana, will offer teams the ability to evaluate the best that the position has to offer.
Here are eight cornerbacks the Lions should keep an eye on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Two potential targets, East Carolina's Shavon Revel Jr. and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison, were left off the list due to uncertainty about their participation while recovering from season-ending injuries.
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Amos' play-style is an ideal fit for the Lions' scheme. He seems to welcome playing press-man coverage, and uses his long frame to keep receivers at bay. Additionally, he is a sure and willing tackler in the run game.
As with Terrion Arnold in last year's class, Amos does have a tendency to be too physical at the top of routes and needs to still tune-up his zone coverage. He's unafraid to step up and deliver a hit against the run, so his physicality has its numerous benefits as well.
The Ole Miss product appears to currently be slotted for a day two selection, and has the athletic traits to help his stock some in the Combine's on-field workouts.
Jahdae Barron, Texas
Barron is a do-it-all defender that could play any defensive back spot at the next level. This versatility, combined with All-American levels of production, has contributed to him rising into the first-round conversation.
He's worked his way into the top tier of players at the position heading into the Combine, and a good showing could help him soar into the top half of the opening round. Barron has good athleticism and desirable toughness, so there's plenty to like about his potential.
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Hairston is one of multiple Michigan natives at the position who will be competing in Indianapolis. Hailing from West Bloomfield, he's coming off a season limited by injury. However, in 2023 he was one of the game's breakout stars with five interceptions.
Last season, Hairston was limited to seven games due to a shoulder injury, and that injury likely played a part in regressed tackling numbers from the season prior. Still, he showed in 2023 that he's not afraid to mix it up against the run, and he's been productive with the ball in the air in his career.
Hairston is believed to be a mid-round pick, but his quickness could help him bump up the board in Indianapolis.
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Hunter may not land anywhere near the Lions' first-round pick, but he's still worth keeping an eye on. As the Heisman Trophy winner who excelled both as a receiver and a cornerback, Hunter is simply a special athlete who could light it up in Indianapolis.
It's intriguing that Hunter plans to work out as a cornerback at the event, and time will tell if this position is the one where he lands in the NFL. Hunter has the traits to be a shutdown corner at the next level, and the Combine gives him a chance to show off that talent.
Will Johnson, Michigan
A Michigan native and one of the top corners in the class, Johnson may have something to prove in Indianapolis. After being tabbed a consensus top-five pick coming into the season, Johnson missed much of the second half of the season with injury and has become a polarizing player in the class.
There's a lot to like about what he brings to the table from a physical and potential perspective, as he's long and fast with good instincts, but he had some uncharacteristic lapses in coverage in 2024.
The Combine should allow for the picture to get much clearer on what Johnson brings to the table, and a good showing will keep him out of the Lions reach.
Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
Kone began his career at Iowa Community College and was a junior college All-American before heading to Indiana State and then ending his career at Western Michigan. He logged 112 tackles and two interceptions in two seasons with the Broncos.
At 6-foot-2, Kone is a long bump-and-run corner who could use his length to thrive in press-man coverage. His tape suggests he'll have some growth ahead of him in terms of technique, but the physical tools and ability are there for him to have success at the NFL level.
He's a Group of Five corner worth watching in Indianapolis. Many believe he could be a UDFA, but Kone is a candidate to rise given his skill set and athletic ability.
Darien Porter, Iowa State
A converted wide receiver, Porter is listed at 6-foot-4. His frame makes him very intriguing to evaluate, as he matches up well physically at the next level. Being a former wideout, he has the athletic ability to mirror his matchups down the field.
Having played the position for three years at the collegiate level, Porter has shown growth across his time with the Cyclones. Though he'll still need some development before reaching his full potential as an NFL player, the tools he has suggest success.
Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
Listed at 6-foot-2, Thomas is another physically impressive corner who plays with an edge. His production was modest at the college level, with two interceptions over three years, but he has the tools to challenge receivers at the highest level.
Most notably, he appears primed for a role as a press-man corner. This fits Detroit's style, and the way he uses his frame to contest receivers is a trait that teams desire. Currently slotted to be a day two pick, Thomas could be a prime target for the Lions in the middle rounds.