Evaluating Lions Chances of First-to-Worst Meltdown
The Detroit Lions are expected again to be in contention to finish the 2024 season as the NFC North division champions.
With a solid draft class and free agency signings that addressed holes, Dan Campbell's squad can compete with the Packers and Bears, who are both expected to be in strong pursuit of knocking the Lions off their perch.
Detroit won the division for the first time in 30 years last season, catapulting the team into the NFC Championship game.
In a recent USA Today ranking of teams in danger of a "first-to-worst" collapse, Detroit landed behind the Chiefs, 49ers and Bills as teams in danger of a 2024 collapse.
"This could be the year Campbell and Co. vault this long woebegone organization to its first Super Bowl. The Lions seem to have talent and cultural buy-in in spades coming off a near miss in the 2023 NFC title game," wrote Nate Davis. "But, like the Bills, they seem to have legit pursuers in the Green Bay Packers and apparently resuscitated Chicago Bears. Yet if things get really sideways, Detroit could be in jeopardy of also being bypassed by Minnesota given the talent – young as some of it is – that remains on that roster, to say nothing of a very capable coaching staff."
