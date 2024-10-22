Film Review: Jared Goff Tears Up Vikings Defense

Jared Goff was under pressure on a season-high 51.7% of his dropbacks against the Vikings, finishing 10-of-11 for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns under pressure.



Goff is averaging a league-high 11.6 YPA under pressure this season; no other QB is over 9.0.



