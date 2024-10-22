Film Review: Jared Goff Tears Up Vikings Defense
The Detroit Lions started slow, then bounced back with a fury before making just enough plays in the fourth quarter to knock off the previously unbeaten Minnesota Vikings and take over first place in the NFC North.
A big part of the offense's success was the ability to adjust to the unique looks that Minnesota presented. After the rocky start, quarterback Jared Goff got into a groove and wound up dominating particularly against the blitz.
Here's a look at how the Lions started slow, then bounced back with a fury to get the best of Brian Flores' defense and emerge victorious on Sunday.
Vikings win early
Early on, the Lions' offensive line was out of sorts. The first drive was a disaster, as Kayode Awosika was flagged for holding twice and Jared Goff was sacked on second down by Andrew Van Ginkel before the offense was forced to punt.
The sack by Van Ginkel was the Vikings' defense first clear win of the game. Minnesota shows a four front pre-snap, with some adjusting as Goff goes through his responsibilities. The veteran passer makes a call at the line of scrimmage, and the Vikings adjust to the motion going across the formation.
Just before the snap, both linebackers step into the A gap. Ivan Pace Jr. blitzes on the snap, while Kamu Gruiger-Hill shows blitz before dropping. Because Gruiger-Hill initiated the blitz look, he draws center Frank Ragnow.
Awosika, meanwhile, initially goes to block Jonathan Bullard on his outside shoulder. He's a step late in trying to pick up Pace, which is all the time the linebacker needs to get through the line of scrimmage and force Goff to move.
Goff does his best to try to maneuver around the pocket, but because Penei Sewell picks up Bullard, Andrew Van Ginkel is unblocked. Van Ginkel is the one to bring down Goff, forcing Detroit into a third-and-long.
Quick game
The Lions' offense got its first first down on the final play of the first quarter. That ignited a scoring drive, as they cut Minnesota's lead to 10-7 with Jahmyr Gibbs' touchdown run. After getting a stop, the Lions began another drive in an effort to take the lead.
This is the first of two throws on the drive that show Goff getting into his rhythm against the Vikings' defense. Graham Glasgow steps hard to his inside and Taylor Decker looks to his outside, which opens up the B gap for a blitzing linebacker.
With the speed of the defender, running back David Montgomery can't get out in front of Goff quick enough to deliver a strong pop in pass protection. However, the Lions have this schemed perfectly as Amon-Ra St. Brown essentially replaces the blitzer and finds the open space.
The result is a backfoot completion from Goff to St. Brown for a first down. Goff knows exactly where to go with the ball, and gets it there on time.
Touchdown to St. Brown
After the above completion, Detroit is hit with a false start. A four-yard run by David Montgomery puts the Lions in a second-and-11 from Minnesota's 35-yard line.
Goff sends a man in motion to help identify the coverage. Both receivers are single-covered on the right side, giving the passer options. However, the Vikings send six players in rush and the pocket quickly begins to shrink around the passer.
There's two big blocks that help set this play up. One is Sewell, who takes on his assignment then extennds his arm just enough to slow down another blitzer. The other is wide receiver Tim Patrick, who crack-blocks Van Ginkel after coming in motion across the formation.
These blocks give Goff enough of a window to float a beautful pass down the seam to St. Brown, who hauls it in for the score.
Connection with Tim Patrick
Since signing with the Lions' practice squad after final cuts, Tim Patrick has proven to be an ideal fit for the offense. He brings size and a physical style that the team was lacking, meaning his unique abilities provide a flavor that the offense needed to complete the perfect recipe.
While he hasn't produced eye-popping statistics, Patrick has done many intangible things such as the above block that allow him to stand out within the offense. On this particular play, though, he makes a huge catch that sets up a Lions' score.
This is also a nice play by Goff, as he narrowly avoids a sack and delivers a strike across the middle of the field. The Vikings appear to have this play covered nicely along with a solid rush package, as Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard quickly close the pocket.
Greenard is going for the strip-sack, and takes a swipe at Goff after getting around Taylor Decker. However, Goff steps up just in time and delivers a bullet to Patrick past the linebacker in the middle of the field.
Patrick does a nice job of shielding his body and making the catch to help Detroit move the chains once again.
The clinching throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown
After some back and forth, the Lions entered their final drive trailing the Vikings 29-28. Getting the ball with 2:32 remaining on the clock, Detroit was tasked with driving from its own 30-yard line into field goal range.
Jahmyr Gibbs had a pair of big plays, including a 14-yard run and a 16-yard catch. After the catch, the Lions had a first-and-10 from the Minnesota 36-yard line. With Jake Bates' big leg, the Lions were in range for a field goal at this point.
Yet, the Lions were content with making it a little bit easier for the rookie kicker in what was to be his first game-winning attempt in the regular season. They elect to go play-action, and the Vikings send five. Detroit picks up this very well, as Frank Ragnow has the big block to open up the middle of the field.
With all this time, Goff zips the ball to St. Brown for a 14-yard gain, driving deeper into Minnesota territory and setting up the eventual game-winner.