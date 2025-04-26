Five Things to Know About New Lions OL Tate Ratledge
On Thursday, the Detroit Lions let the board fall to them. That was not the case for night two in Green Bay. Brad Holmes and the Lions traded up three spots to take Georgia interior offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
Here are five things to know about the newest member of the Lions’ offensive line.
Team Captain, Locker Room Leader
Ratledge is a two-time national champion with the Bulldogs, alongside being a First Team All-American last season. Not only is he successful on the field, but the lineman is well-respected by his teammates, too. He was a team captain as a senior at Georgia, which was one of his goals when he returned for a final season.
His signature mullet is not the only personality trait for the lineman. He was roommates with former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Beck chose to transfer to Miami in a highly-publicized move this offseason, and Ratledge voiced support for the quarterback.
His support and connections with his teammates is why he was an easy choice for the captainship at Georgia alongside Atlanta Falcons first-round selection Jalon Walker.
Multi-sport background
While Ratledge was a top-100 player nationally coming out of high school, the guard also was a state-qualifier for the shot put in track and field, where he placed third as a senior. Also, he played basketball for Darlington High School in Rome, Georgia.
Even on the gridiron, he was not just an offensive lineman. He also punted at one point in high school.
His athletic background is quite apparent, with the guard turning heads when he ran a 4.97 in the 40-yard at the NFL Combine.
One unique pastime
At the NFL Combine, Ratledge was asked if he has an off-the-field pastime to help him improve his game. His answer would not be among most people’s first 50 guesses: turkey hunting. It improves his patience, and is a great life lesson and analogy for football.
“One that helps me be a better football player? Turkey hunting,” Ratledge revealed. “(It) makes you more patient. I think it’s the same way as football. You’re not going to see success right away, but if it’s something you keep at, and keep at, and keep at, and eventually, it’s going to work out for you.”
That philosophy of keeping at it has worked out well for the lineman, with two national championship rings, multiple selections to All-American and All-SEC teams, and a day two draft selection.
Another gritty addition
One of the top words thrown around regarding Ratledge was “gritty.” Ratledge had multiple injuries, missing at least one game in all of his seasons as a Bulldog. However, that did not keep the lineman down.
He needed a “tightrope” surgery to repair his ankle as a senior. Normally, that requires six weeks of recovery, but he was back on field in four games.
His play and style has been called that of a “dirtbag,” and the guard is willing to play hard-nosed, grit-filled football. Lance Zierlein called Ratledge as having a “dirt-dog mentality.” The lineman is resilient, and plays with the effort and spirit that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell football is all about.
Utilizing his size
Ratledge has always been big, physically, and it was not always easy when he was growing up. Now, he is a player that is called a “bad man” and one of the most physical linemen who was in the draft.
In an interview with Georgia’s John Frierson in 2022, the lineman opened up about his size. Growing up, he would come home crying about how he felt out of place and wishing to be the same size as everyone else.
“I used to go home and tell my mom, crying, that I wanted to be the same size as everybody else. I felt out of place,” Ratledge said.
Sports wound up being Ratledge’s outlet, and his dad, Dean (an All-Ohio Valley Linebacker in college for Tennessee Tech), told him that everyone would want to be his size. Turns out, that was prophetic, as now Ratledge and his imposing size will be playing on Sundays.