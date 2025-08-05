Former Lions Quarterback Signs With Buccaneers
Teddy Bridgewater is making a return to the NFL, but it won't be with the Detroit Lions.
After spending parts of the last two seasons with the Lions, Bridgewater is once again returning to the NFL at age 32. He's signing a one-year dealwith the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports, and will serve as veteran depth behind Baker Mayfield.
According to NFL Network, Kyle Trask will remain Mayfield's backup while Bridgewater will provid depth.
"Yeah, so it was a visit today. Still haven't signed him, but the intention is to do that," Buccaneers GM Jason Licht told local reporters Tuesday. "We've talked about this over a couple weeks, maybe even over the summer had some discussions about it. It'd be a nice addition to the room, critical thinker, experienced guy. Obviously very smart, helluva high school coach, helluva coach in general. A good addition just to have that wealth of experience in the room."
Reports of Bridgewater's desire to return to the NFL first surfaced Monday evening, as he announced that he would be leaving his position as head coach of his alma mater Miami Northwestern High School to make a return to the NFL.
Bridgewater has played for six organizations prior to the Buccaneers in his career. He first came to Detroit in 2023, as he and Lions coach Dan Campbell had built a strong relationship dating back to their days with the Saints.
The Florida native spent the 2023 season as the backup to Jared Goff, then announced his retirement after the season ended to go coach at his former high school.
In his first year as head coach in 2024, Bridgewater led his team to a state championship. After winning the title, the veteran signed with the Lions late in the regular season and wound up playing a series in the Divisional Round when Goff was being evaluated for an injury.
Things had taken a turn this summer, as Bridgewater returned to serve as Miami Northwestern's head coach once again. He was suspended by the school for allegations of impermissible benefits, coming after he posted on social media asking families to cover team expenses that were not covered by the school.
Three weeks after the suspension, Bridgewater is heading back to the NFL.
Early in training camp, Lions coach Dan Campbell admitted that he still communicates with Bridgewater on a personal level.
“Teddy and I, we talk all the time - I mean, not all the time, but we communicate back and forth. I’ve known Teddy a long time, so yeah," Campbell said. "That’s on a personal level. He’s somebody I’ve got a lot of respect for and so just as a human being I’m going to talk to Teddy."
Currently, the Lions have Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen competing for the backup job behind Goff. The two both struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game, throwing a combined three interceptions and leading just one touchdown drive.