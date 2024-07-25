Gibbs Working to 'Be Beyond' Top NFL Running Backs
The Detroit Lions have big plans for running back Jahmyr Gibbs in 2024.
After logging over 1,000 all-purpose yards last year, the Lions want Gibbs to become a bigger part of the offense in the receiving department. There are expectations being set that he can run more intermediate and deep routes after catching passes exclusively out of the backfield last season.
He had 52 catches a season ago, but averaged just 6.1 yards per reception. Now, the Lions have a vision of allowing him to spread his wings more as a pass-catcher in an effort to make the offense even more dynamic.
Gibbs has modeled his game after players he enjoys watching, which include current running backs Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey. Others he idolized at a younger age include Marshall Faulk and Ladainian Tomlinson.
While those running backs were multi-talented, they ultimately did not produce as receivers the way Gibbs has the potential to. He hopes to make the most of his current skill set while also adding talents to his toolbox.
“Just how decisive they are. The patience and tempo they have," Gibbs said. "But I’m trying to be beyond that with the receiver routes and running intermediate routes. I’m trying to do more.”
To take this next step within the offense, Gibbs has been working with All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on sharpening his releases and route-running. The Alabama product noted that the route tree of a receiver is vastly different from what he's dealt with out of the backfield.
However, he credits St. Brown for investing time with him after practice early in training camp as he works to fulfill the vision put forth by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.
“Yeah, I appreciate (St. Brown) a lot," Gibbs said. "He’s a guy that’s always willing to help his team. He wants to win, we all want to win. And overall, he’s a great person. Whatever I need, I’ll ask him and I know he’ll be there for me.”
Big second year
Gibbs narrowly missed finishing with 1,000 rushing yards in the regular season, in part due to a slow start to his rookie campaign.
In his first season, he didn't have his first 100-yard rushing game until Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he exploded for 152 yards on 26 carries. After that game, he broke out and looked much more comfortable.
Establishing that comfort earlier in the year will be key to achieving the goals he and fellow running back David Montgomery have established.
“I really want to get off to a quicker start," Gibbs explained. "I didn’t meet 1,000 yards last year, (which) I wanted. So I think if I get to a quick start this year I’ll be way past it.”
Gibbs is one of two second-year players expected to contribute heavily in the offense, along with tight end Sam LaPorta. Both are looking to avoid sophomore slumps, and in doing so can continue producing at a high level.
As coach Dan Campbell explained, all of the top options will get opportunities within the offense and those who meet expectations will be relied upon heavily.
“I think they’re no different than anybody else in our offense," Campbell said. "We’ve got St. Brown, we’re talking about Jamo taking another step, LaPorta taking another step, Gibbs taking another step. Everybody has got a place in this. David Montgomery. It’s on them, there again, to become more consistent. You’re going into year two, get a little bit better at your craft. All those guys, I said it the other day, are jockeying for opportunities for production. The guys that we can trust and count on to make plays for us are gonna get more opportunities to make plays for us. Those two fall into that boat.”