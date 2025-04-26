Grading Lions' Selection of Wide Receiver Isaac TeSlaa
Three picks have come and gone for the Detroit Lions over the course of the first two nights of the 2025 NFL Draft. And still they have yet to take an EDGE defender.
After adding interior defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and interior offensive lineman Tate Ratledge with its first two picks, Detroit opted to acquire an offensive weapon for signal-caller Jared Goff with its third pick.
It executed a draft-day deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, trading up 32 spots from No. 102 overall to select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa at No. 70 overall. As part of the pick swap, the Lions also parted with two 2026 third-rounders, and acquired the No. 182 overall pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick from Jacksonville.
TeSlaa, a Hudsonville, Mich., native who played for three seasons at Hillsdale College before transferring to Arkansas, received mostly Day 3 grades from draft pundits during the pre-draft process.
The Razorbacks product, checking in at 6-foot-4, 214 pounds, possesses prototypical NFL playing size, and is a sure-handed pass-catcher who thrives playing in the slot. Additionally, he saw his stock rise after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, and also put up some solid numbers at the NFL combine, including a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.
Still, it seems like the Lions reached for the Michigan native here, and paid a hefty price to move up and acquire him. In this spot, I would’ve much rather had Detroit beef up its pass-rushing unit via the selection of an EDGE.
As a rookie, I expect TeSlaa – who produced 28 catches for 545 yards and three touchdowns in his final collegiate season – to compete for No. 4 receiver reps with Kalif Raymond. To me, that is not good enough to justify giving up multiple draft assets to trade up for the former Hillsdale and Arkansas receiver.
At this present moment, I’ll give the Lions’ selection of TeSlaa a “C” grade.