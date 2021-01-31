Grading Detroit Lions Trade with the Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams agreed upon the first blockbuster NFL trade of the 2021 offseason.

Late Saturday evening, news broke that the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams agreed in principle to a trade that involved two former quarterbacks who were No. 1 overall draft picks.

New general manager Brad Holmes turned to his old colleagues in the Rams front office to trade Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and two future first-round picks (2022 and 2023) along with a third-round pick.

“The ultimate goal is to make sure that the most competitive team is on the field, and that starts right this year, entering the 2021 season,” Holmes said at his introductory press conference. “So not viewing this as, ‘Oh this will be a long-term project. I don’t know how long this is going to take.’ That’s not the approach, that’s not the mindset going into it. The approach is to make sure that we can put the most competitive team possible out there on the field in 2021.”

The move aids both organizations in moving forward from quarterbacks who were in need of a change of scenery.

Stafford, who turns 33 next week, threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 2020.

He decided that after 12 futile seasons in Detroit that he could not be a part of another rebuild.

Following the completion of the 2020 season, the veteran quarterback went to the front office and informed them of his decision.

It was simply time for both parties to part ways, and the organization rewarded him by sending him to a team that should be in contention for the Lombardi trophy the next couple of seasons.

According to the Detroit News, "In Goff, the Lions get a former No. 1 pick in exchange for their former No. 1 pick. Beyond achieving more team success with the Rams, statistically speaking, Goff has produced similar or better stats his first five seasons than Stafford did from 2009-13."

In 2020, Goff threw for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft posted an 88.1 passer rating the past two seasons and appeared in the Pro Bowl in both 2017 and 2018.

In the short term, Detroit took on more salary in 2021, as Goff's cap number is $27.8 million this season.

After two years, Detroit can begin to consider moving on from Goff if things do not work out.

By acquiring the additional draft capital, Detroit can package together picks in order to improve their draft position, if needed.

The trade is beneficial for both parties, but early indications are that Detroit got the better end of the first blockbuster trade of the 2021 offseason.

Grade for Detroit Lions t: A+

