Hendon Hooker Suffers Concussion in Lions' Preseason Loss to Giants
Detroit Lions second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker left Thursday's preseason opener with a concussion, coach Dan Campbell confirmed following the game.
Hooker, a second-year quarterback out of Tennessee, left the game after his second series. He went into the blue medical tent for a spell, then exited and went to the locker room with trainers.
Prior to the injury, Hooker displayed a multitude of positive signs. He looked decisive under center, and was elusive with the ball in his hands in the open field. The Volunteers product finished five-of-nine for 36 yards through the air, plus added four carries for 34 yards.
"He was moving the football, made some solid decisions before that," Campbell said. "A lot of those were the runs, so he made it happen with his legs. But to the point, where we were at, we didn't convert on the fourth down there but it was good to get him in there. We were excited for the next series and then we found out what happened. It was good."
Moving forward, Campbell would like to see Hooker be more selective when he chooses to leave the pocket and take off and run.
"That's what happens when you run, in this league, at the quarterback position," Campbell said after the game about Hooker getting concussed. "He was moving the football, I thought he was making some solid decisions before that. A lot of those were the runs. So, he made it happen with his legs."
Along with Hooker being concussed, second-year receiver Antoine Green also suffered a concussion in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, defensive lineman David Bada suffered an Achilles' injury, and offensive tackle Connor Galvin injured his knee in Detroit's preseason opener. Galvin and Bada were each carted off the field, and were unable to put any weight on their injured legs. In the postgame, Campbell expressed that those ailments are likely to be of the long-term variety.
Additionally, EDGE James Houston experienced a bone bruise during the exhibition contest.