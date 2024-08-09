All Lions

Hendon Hooker Suffers Concussion in Lions' Preseason Loss to Giants

Dan Campbell updates health status of several Lions players after preseason opener.

Vito Chirco

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) drops back to pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) drops back to pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Detroit Lions second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker left Thursday's preseason opener with a concussion, coach Dan Campbell confirmed following the game.

Hooker, a second-year quarterback out of Tennessee, left the game after his second series. He went into the blue medical tent for a spell, then exited and went to the locker room with trainers.

Prior to the injury, Hooker displayed a multitude of positive signs. He looked decisive under center, and was elusive with the ball in his hands in the open field. The Volunteers product finished five-of-nine for 36 yards through the air, plus added four carries for 34 yards.

"He was moving the football, made some solid decisions before that," Campbell said. "A lot of those were the runs, so he made it happen with his legs. But to the point, where we were at, we didn't convert on the fourth down there but it was good to get him in there. We were excited for the next series and then we found out what happened. It was good."

Moving forward, Campbell would like to see Hooker be more selective when he chooses to leave the pocket and take off and run.

"That's what happens when you run, in this league, at the quarterback position," Campbell said after the game about Hooker getting concussed. "He was moving the football, I thought he was making some solid decisions before that. A lot of those were the runs. So, he made it happen with his legs."

Along with Hooker being concussed, second-year receiver Antoine Green also suffered a concussion in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman David Bada suffered an Achilles' injury, and offensive tackle Connor Galvin injured his knee in Detroit's preseason opener. Galvin and Bada were each carted off the field, and were unable to put any weight on their injured legs. In the postgame, Campbell expressed that those ailments are likely to be of the long-term variety.

Additionally, EDGE James Houston experienced a bone bruise during the exhibition contest.

Published |Modified
Vito Chirco

VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

Home/News