Hutchinson: 'Business Side' Can Take From Love of NFL Game
Aidan Hutchinson, since he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions, has been one of the faces of the franchise.
This offseason, he has been the focus of two storylines. His recovery from injury has taken the main focus, but talks on an extension are starting to grow louder as his health is being proven at every practice.
The Lions have recently extended multiple defenders, including Derrick Barnes, Kerby Joseph and fellow defensive lineman Alim McNeill. On Thursday, the EDGE rusher spoke on his own contract extension status.
The Michigan product has not been participating in talks much, instead letting his agents and inner circle deal with the negotiations.
“I’ve kind of been pretty hands off in the process,” Hutchinson revealed. “I think the business side can take away from your love of the game a little bit, you know? And that is kind of the reality of the NFL. I have a lot of people in my close circle that do deal with that. So, my main focus is out here, playing football, playing this game I love.”
Hutchinson also did not have a timeframe for the extension, implying that the ball was in Detroit’s court.
“I’m not really sure. You can ask those guys right there,” Hutchinson said, looking up towards the offices.
Joint practice thoughts
Hutchinson also spoke about his thoughts on practice against the Texans. Overall, the defensive lineman was proud of what his squad put on tape.
“It was a competitive, very competitive joint practice, and we knew that coming in,” Hutchison said. “We both got after it, and they made a couple plays, we also made a couple. I’m proud of what we put on tape, and we can learn from it.”
He cited growth as the biggest goal from practice Thursday. Overall, he felt as if the Lions got better, which was the big-picture objective for the squad.
With the recent injuries to the defensive line, along with Hutchinson’s season-ending injury against Dallas last season, there is always concern with the injury bug.
“There was one play, I think a goal-line play, three weeks ago, and I got leg-whipped by our fellow linebacker,” Hutchinson started. “It was right smack-dab where Alim (McNeill) hit me a few months ago. I got up, shook it out, like, ‘I’m back.’ So, I feel like stuff like that, it really grows the mental and physical, when you can get leg-whipped, get up, you start to have that confidence of ‘I got a steel rod in my leg, this thing is not going anywhere.’”