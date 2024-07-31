Hutchinson: Lions' Defense Has 'Revitalized Energy'
The Detroit Lions' defense has a new feel heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Though the unit was overall one of the NFL's best against the run in 2023, the group as a whole was much maligned for its struggles against the pass. Both the pass-rush and the secondary took plenty of heat.
After an offseason in which the Lions added pieces to both areas, there's plenty of optimism about coordinator Aaron Glenn's group. Throughout the early sessions of training camp, the defense has been holding an edge over the offense and playing with swagger.
"This year already feels different. With a new D-line coach, a couple new additions in the room, this is the best I've seen us perform in camp up to this point," said defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. "This is my third camp now here. It's really fun to watch. We're really getting after it, we're coming off the ball, we're striking blocks. It's been a lot of fun, this camp, honestly. It feels like we have revitalized energy and it's amazing."
Hutchinson paced the pass-rush last year with 11.5 sacks, including a torrid stretch at the end of the year in which he had five over the last two games. This success sustained into the postseason, where he logged three across the team's three games.
Now, the third-year defender is focused on continuing to grow within his role. After finishing near the top of the league in pressures last year, he's focused on growth.
"There's just a lot of growth in those first two seasons and this year, I feel like I've taken things to a new level mentally, physically and emotionally," Hutchinson said. "I think if you just consistently do things over a period of time, you're gonna get better. I watch a ton of film, I do a lot of self-scouting. I'm always my biggest critic and I feel like that's driven me this far."
Matchups with Sewell
Because the Lions' culture is based around competition, there are plenty of opportunities for players to battle against one another in practice settings. Coach Dan Campbell has cultivated an identity for the team set on a desire for pitting the best against the best in practice.
That has been the case for Hutchinson throughout his now three NFL seasons, as he is asked to match up against Penei Sewell in 1-on-1 and team settings throughout practices.
For the Michigan product, the opportunity to go against an All-Pro offensive tackle is a valuable experience that he does not take lightly. These reps are not just for show, as both players are competing at a high level to come out victorious.
"It's great. We really do go back and forth," Hutchinson said. "It's every day, I get him a couple times, he may get me a couple times the next day. It's a lot of fun and to get that good of work against that good of a player, that's only gonna help me in season. It's only gonna help me against a lot of these other O-lines that we're playing against. We've been going against each other for about three years now. So it's always fun, and I respect him a lot. We have a lot of fun out there and we're just trying to get better every day."
Reaction to Cominsky injury
The Lions will be without a key part of their defensive line rotation for seemingly the duration of the regular season, as veteran John Cominsky suffered a torn MCL in practice Tuesday.
Detroit is holding out hope that he could return for the postseason, which has prevented the team from placing him on season-ending injured reserve to this point.
Cominsky has been a stable add for the Lions since 2022, anchoring in the team's efforts to stop the run. As a result, his presence will be missed along the front four.
"That's tough. It's really tough. He's been one of those guys whose been a rock for us the past two years. And he's, it was really tough seeing him go down yesterday and you never want to see those kind of results from the MRI either," Hutchinson expressed. "It sucks. He's always been that guy that everyone kind of leans on in the room. Whenever we're gonna turn things up, he's always the first one to throw his head in there and knock somebody out. That's why we love him. Hope they put him on IR and he stays with us because he's such a great dude and we want him to stay around."