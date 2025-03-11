Aidan Hutchinson Predicted to Be No. 1 DE in NFL
The Detroit Lions have one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL in Aidan Hutchinson. The Michigan product was on his way to a potentially record-breaking season in 2024 before suffering a significant leg injury that ended his campaign after just five games.
Heading into 2025, Hutchinson is facing the expectation of becoming one of the top defenders in the game. ESPN senior writer Mike Clay projects that Hutchinson will be the most productive defensive end in the entire NFL in 2025 in terms of fantasy points.
According to Clay's projections, Hutchinson is expected to log 59 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 16.7 sacks and two forced fumbles. These numbers equate to 186.6 fantasy points, which is the highest projection amongst any edge defender. Hutchinson's projected sack total is the highest in the league.
Hutchinson said recently that he's approaching the end of his rehab process and posted a video of himself running at the indoor practice facility to social media.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard told reporters at the Combine that he expects Hutchinson to return to full health and be a big part of the defense's success in 2025.
“I have full confidence that he’s gonna be back to health," Sheppard said. "Hutch is a dynamic player, but he’s a better person. That’s what I tell people. He was one of the first people to reach out to me, just congratulate me. Fired up, couldn’t wait for the opportunity. It’s humbling to hear guys like him (say), ‘We want to do this for you.’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s my job to do this for y’all.’"
In three NFL seasons, Hutchinson has tallied 28.5 sacks, 122 combined tackles and 30 tackles for loss. He is extension-eligible this offseason and the Lions could make an offer that would make him one of the highest-paid players at the position.
Sheppard explained that one of Hutchinson's defining traits is his character, as he has embodied the Lions' culture throughout his young career.
"Just bringing guys like that into the organization, it makes my job easier because those guys are willing to do whatever," Sheppard explained. "Even a superstar like Hutch, that guy was having a phenomenal year. If they’re turning three people in protection to him, well, he’ll drop out without hesitation. Understanding the coverage aspect of it, wanting to pour into it. So I have full faith in Hutch.”