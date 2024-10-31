Is Chase Young the Answer for Lions' Defense?
Detroit Lions fans are hoping the team will be active on the trade market ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Many names have been linked to the Lions at several points since Aidan Hutchinson went down, which created a need for edge rusher.
One of the players that could be available on the trade market may be a familiar name, as Chase Young was a popular player amongst Lions trade rumors last year. Ultimately, he was dealt from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers at last year's deadline in exchange for a compensatory third-round pick.
In the offseason, Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints and could be available on the trade market once again as the Saints have fallen to 2-6. A number of factors have contributed to the swoon, including the injury to quarterback Derek Carr.
Pro Football Focus has Young at a 56.3 overall defensive grade and a 59.2 pass rush grade. His best performance this season came in a Monday Night Football showdown against Kansas City, when he had seven pressures and a sack against Patrick Mahomes.
Young has had modest production this season, with two sacks and 30 pressures through the season's first eight games. He has 18.5 sacks in his career, and logged 2.5 after being traded to the 49ers at the deadline last year.
The Ohio State product was billed as a prolific pass rusher out of college and was drafted second overall by the Commanders in 2020. However injuries limited his production early in his career.
When healthy, Young can be a productive piece to help a Lions' pass rush that has been depleted by the injuries to Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport. Both players are out for the season, and the Lions' defensive line has not recorded a sack in the two games since Hutchinson's injury.
With strong pieces on the interior such as Alim McNeill, DJ Reader and Levi Onwuzurike, the Lions' situation could allow Young to flourish at a high level. He would be the top option for Detroit's group of edge rushers, a unit that currently features Josh Paschal, James Houston and practice squad options Al-Quadin Muhammad and Isaac Ukwu.
Young would require a modest return, likely of Draft capital. With the Lions lacking that pass rush juice, the Ohio State product could provide a boost of energy.
If Detroit were to acquire the defender, it would be on a rental basis as his contract expires at the end of the year. This could be beneficial for a team that has already handed out several long-term extensions, as Young would not carry salary cap impacts for future years.
Ultimately, the Lions need to upgrade at the edge position. While not among the league's elite rushers, Young would provide a much-needed jolt of production. Additionally, he could provide edge-setting in the run game that would give the defensive line more steady production.