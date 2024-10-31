Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 9
The Lions travel to Lambeau Field for an NFC North showdown with the Green Bay Packers Sunday.
Both the Packers (6-2), winners of four in a row, and the Lions (6-1), winners of five in a row, have been two of the NFC's very best teams in 2024.
Additionally, both teams feature a top-10 scoring offense. Through eight weeks, the Lions, led by veteran Jared Goff under center, are averaging a league-best 33.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the Packers, spearheaded by fifth-year pro and second-year starter Jordan Love under center, are averaging the sixth-most points per contest (27.0).
However, on Sunday, Green Bay could be without Love (groin), who did not practice Wednesday.
Love, who sat out two games earlier this season with a knee sprain, exited the Packers’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday prematurely with a groin injury. He suffered the ailment on the game's opening drive, but didn't exit the Week 8 matchup until midway through Green Bay's first drive of the second half.
Malik Willis, a 2022 third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, entered the contest in relief of Love. He proceeded to throw for 202 yards and a touchdown in the win. Plus, he added 73 yards and an additional score as a runner.
Also, on the second play of Green Bay's final drive of the game, Willis connected with receiver Jayden Reed on a 51-yard strike that ultimately set up Brandon McManus for a 24-yard, game-winning field goal. It was McManus’ second walk-off kick for the Packers in as many weeks.
Willis, who has yet to take a single snap in his career against Detroit, has completed 29-of-39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns (zero interceptions) in four games (two starts) this season. In addition, the Liberty product, among quarterbacks with at least 15 rushing attempts, leads the NFL in yards per carry at 8.6.
Meanwhile, Love has four career games (two starts) under his belt vs. the Lions, and has thrown for 648 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in those contests. And, on the season, he's completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,547 yards and 15 touchdowns (as opposed to nine interceptions).
If Love can't go Sunday, Lions head man Dan Campbell knows his defense will have its hands full with the dual-threat Willis.
“Man, he's a dangerous scrambler,” Campbell told reporters Wednesday. "That is where it begins for him. His ability to generate explosives, getting out of the pocket and taking off, that’s where he’s extremely dangerous.
"There at the end of the game (against) Jacksonville, they run the little sneaky out the backside to (Reed), who I think is arguably their best receiver. … I mean, that won the game. That one play right there did it, and the rest of it was just to end it out before the field goal. But, it all starts with his legs.”
Then, on the defensive side of the ball, Green Bay has allowed the 11th-fewest points per game (21.3). Along with that, the unit features multiple players with Pro Football Focus overall grades of 74.9 and above: safety Xavier McKinney (89.8), linebacker Eric Wilson (88.0), safety Evan Williams (87.4) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (74.9). Both Alexander (knee) and Williams (hamstring), like Love, did not practice Wednesday, and would be significant losses for the Packers’ defense against the high-powered Lions.
At this present juncture, I'll give Detroit a 54 percent chance to leave Lambeau with the Week 9 victory.