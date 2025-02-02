How Lions Could Add Cap Space with Offseason Cuts
The Detroit Lions are poised for a big offseason.
After coming up short of their Super Bowl goals in 2024, general manager Brad Holmes is facing a pivotal offseason as the team continues to pursue its championship goals. As a result, the team could face difficult decisions to release players in an effort to increase available cap space.
Currently, the Lions have $46,534,933 in available cap space for the 2025 season. Detroit will need money for free agents and drafted players, and would also benefit from added space for years to come for potential extensions.
Here's a look at five players who could offer the Lions some cap savings if they were to release them. All values are courtesy of OverTheCap.
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Pre-June 1 cut: $2.75 million in dead cap, $1.895 million in cap savings.
Post-June 1 cut: $2.75 million in dead cap, $1.895 million in cap savings.
Reeves-Maybin is entering the second and final of a two-year contract signed prior to the 2023 season. He carries a cap hit of $4.645 million next season, and had a lengthy absence this year due to a neck injury.
The veteran linebacker has been a strong player on the Lions' special teams units while offering occasional contributions on the defensive side. This move could be unlikely due to the dead money outweighing the savings, but the Lions have plenty of depth at the position that could help fill a potential void on the team's special teams units.
EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Pre-June 1 cut: $0 in dead cap, $5,727,500 in cap savings.
Post-June 1 cut: $0 in dead cap, $5,727,500 in cap savings.
Smith was acquired at the trade deadline as much-needed depth for a Lions pass rush that was battered by injuries. He was serviceable in his role, and had some big moments over his nine-game stint for the team.
Now, the Lions face a decision about his future with the team. With Aidan Hutchinson set to return after a devastating season-ending injury, the Lions will have their primary pass rusher back in the fold. Smith would be a good second option, but parting ways with him could also offer them some cap room.
Cutting Smith would not force the Lions to incur any dead cap, while offering nearly $6 million in cap savings. He's proven he can still be productive, but the Lions could also stand to benefit with the added cap space.
WR Kalif Raymond
Pre-June 1 cut: $3.1 million in dead cap, $3,276,471 in cap savings.
Post-June 1 cut: $1.55 million in dead cap, $4,826,417 in cap savings
Raymond was one of the league's best punt returners this season, as he led the league in return yards with 413 despite spending time on injured reserve. He has endeared himself to the team's coaching staff with his willingness to do the little things, and has been reliable when called upon in the passing game.
The Lions would benefit more in this case by waiting to designate him as a post-June 1 cut, as there is over $3 million in separation between his dead cap hit and cap savings amount. He's in the final year of a two-year extension signed prior to the 2022 season, however, and the Lions will likely find him too valuable to part ways with in this manner.
DT DJ Reader
Pre-June 1 cut: $4,972,000 in dead cap, $7,961,000 in cap savings.
Post-June 1 cut: $1,243,000 in dead cap, $11,690,000 in cap savings.
The veteran defensive tackle had one of the best seasons of his career for the Lions in 2024. He had a career-best three sacks and logged four tackles for loss, the most he's had since 2019. There are some benefits to potentially parting ways ahead of the final year of his deal, particularly after June 1.
Yet, the Lions also benefitted greatly from his presence in the middle of the defense. Working next to Alim McNeill opened up opportunities for him to be a major factor, and his veteran presence was valued by younger players in the room such as 2023 third-round pick Brodric Martin. If the Lions were to move on from Reader, it would be a surprising move.
QB Hendon Hooker
Pre-June 1 cut: $579,646 in dead cap, $980,089 in cap savings.
Post-June 1 cut: $289,823 in dead cap, $1,269,912 in cap savings.
Cutting the 2023 third-round pick was a move first suggested by ESPN, as Hooker was quickly passed on the depth chart by Teddy Bridgewater in the postseason. However, that specific move can be likely tied to the trust that the Lions had in the veteran.
That said, this is a pivotal third year for Hooker. He hasn't been exposed to game action aside from late in blowouts, meaning the Lions' evaluation of him has come strictly from the practice field. If Detroit doesn't feel confident in his abilities, then this is a move that could happen. However, it's also worth wondering if the Lions could find value in shopping him in a potential trade.