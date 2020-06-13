Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford Is Worth $35 Million Per Season

Detroit Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford has earned $203.8 million throughout the course of his NFL career.

The 12th-year veteran's career earnings rank ninth all-time.

Stafford's average yearly salary is $27 million, as the result of the five-year, $135M contract he signed with Detroit in 2017.

How does Stafford's contract rank among other NFL signal-callers?

Highest-paid NFL quarterbacks in 2020:

1.) Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: $35 million

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: $34 million

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: $33.5 million

Rams QB Jared Goff: $33.5 million

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: $33 million

Eagles QB Carson Wentz: $32 million

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: $30.1 million

Falcons QB Matt Ryan: $30 million

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: $29.5 million

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett: $27.98 million

Detroit lost all eight games Stafford was absent in at the end of the 2019 season.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell tailored an offense that saw Stafford play at an MVP-caliber level.

He led the league in passing yards per game (312.4), while his passer rating was among the best for his career (106.0 passer rating).

In 2019, Stafford was ranked in the top six of every major statistical measure for quarterbacks prior to his injury.

But, should he be paid more than Russell Wilson?

Looking back, Stafford's contract was a bargain when it was signed in '17.

Despite significant back injuries the past two seasons, Stafford's value to the Lions organization remains immense.

It can be argued that Stafford should be among the 10 highest-compensated quarterbacks in the league and that he should reasonably be slotted between the eighth-and-10th-highest-paid passer.

