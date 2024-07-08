NFL Executives, Coaches Rank Jahmyr Gibbs Below Josh Jacobs
When NFC North NFL reporters did not name Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs to the All NFC North team, supporters took to social media to voice their displeasure, as veteran Josh Jacobs won the overall vote.
In a recent poll of NFL executives and coaches, Gibbs was ranked as the No. 8 running back in the league, one spot below Jacobs, who joined the Green Bay Packers after a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.
All NFC North Team: Running Backs
"Change of pace. Fast. Elusive. Versatile," an AFC executive told ESPN. "Dynamic in the pass game. Not a typical North-South runner you love in a run-heavy offense, but he can break explosive plays at the snap of a finger, which is scary in our league."
Ben Johnson ensured the talented rookie was involved in the offense, despite veteran David Montgomery also being added to the roster. Gibbs recorded 234 touches (52 receptions) in 15games. Detroit's former first-round draft pick secured 1,261 total yards and 11 touchdowns.
Despite a down season in Las Vegas, many still believe Jacobs can be a solid contributor in Green Bay.
"Just a good all-around back," an NFL offensive coach said. "Can run inside or outside zone. Breaks a lot of tackles at the point of contact. Rarely tackled by one guy. Not the fastest or biggest or strongest but just knows how to run the football and be very productive. And he's very durable. Can get you a lot of carries and really punish you in the fourth quarter."